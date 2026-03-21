Police Unearths Cyber Fraud Gang That Lured Poor Women In Villages To Open Mule Accounts
The gang was operating in the Salempur police station area by misleading rural women into believing that the government would transfer money through various schemes.
Published : March 21, 2026 at 6:25 PM IST
Patna: The cyber crime and security unit (CCSU) of the Bihar Police cracked down on an organised cyber fraud gang operating from three villages in Patna district and arrested three people, including a bank employee.
The gang was operating in the Salempur police station area with the help of a large number of mule accounts, which were opened in the name of rural women after misleading them that the government would transfer money related to various schemes.
The arrested accused were sent to judicial custody on Friday night, while the police officers continued further investigations, and were probing the role of a bank manager in facilitating the opening of the mule accounts.
"As a part of their modus operandi, the gang lured poor women living in the villages to open bank accounts with assurances that money for various government welfare schemes, like toilet construction, would come into their accounts. At first, the women were taken to banks to open accounts. Later on, they started tapping marriage ceremonies for the purpose," a senior CCSU told ETV Bharat.
In one instance, the gang filled out forms for over 100 women attending a wedding function and opened their bank accounts. The mule accounts were opened at the Bank of India branches in Salempur and Bakhtiyarpur, and the Indian Overseas Bank (IOB). The Aadhaar cards, photographs and fingerprints of the women, in whose names the accounts were opened, were taken during the process.
However, when the women did not receive any money over a period of several months, they went to the bank branches to enquire about it, only to be told that their bank accounts had been placed on 'hold' due to involvement in cyber fraud. They then complained at the Salempur police station, following which an FIR was registered.
"During our investigation, we found several glaring anomalies in the bank account opening forms that were used to open the mule accounts. They included different handwritings, mobile numbers and other information were filled up in different inks, mobile numbers originally provided in the forms were struck off and replaced by other numbers," the CCSU officer said.
Over a hundred complaints pertaining to them were registered on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal. The money transferred into these accounts was immediately withdrawn with the help of ATMs in Nalanda, Biharsharif, Begusarai, Patna and other towns across Bihar, indicating that they served as ‘mule accounts’ while laundering the proceeds of cyber crime.
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