ETV Bharat / state

Police Unearths Cyber Fraud Gang That Lured Poor Women In Villages To Open Mule Accounts

Patna: The cyber crime and security unit (CCSU) of the Bihar Police cracked down on an organised cyber fraud gang operating from three villages in Patna district and arrested three people, including a bank employee.

The gang was operating in the Salempur police station area with the help of a large number of mule accounts, which were opened in the name of rural women after misleading them that the government would transfer money related to various schemes.

The arrested accused were sent to judicial custody on Friday night, while the police officers continued further investigations, and were probing the role of a bank manager in facilitating the opening of the mule accounts.

"As a part of their modus operandi, the gang lured poor women living in the villages to open bank accounts with assurances that money for various government welfare schemes, like toilet construction, would come into their accounts. At first, the women were taken to banks to open accounts. Later on, they started tapping marriage ceremonies for the purpose," a senior CCSU told ETV Bharat.