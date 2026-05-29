Woman Arrested For Alleged Financial Links With Pakistan
Sonam, a school teacher, transferred funds to various bank accounts on instructions of Pak agents in lieu of commission
Published : May 29, 2026 at 4:29 PM IST|
Updated : May 29, 2026 at 4:43 PM IST
Haridwar: A school teacher from Haridwar was arrested on Thursday on charges of covertly transferring funds to various bank accounts in lieu of commission, allegedly acting on the instructions of individuals based in Pakistan.
Police investigation has revealed that the accused, Sonam, received a fixed amount as a commission for every online transaction she facilitated. In this way, she has so far transferred a sum of Rs 20 lakh to various accounts using UPI, ATMs, and bank transfers. In exchange for this, she also received a commission of Rs 2 lakh.
The Jammu and Kashmir Police, with the help of local police, conducted a raid on Sonam's residence at the Kaliyar police station area in Haridwar district and arrested her.
Several ATM cards, bank passbooks and mobile SIM cards have been seized by police from her possession.
The Jammu and Kashmir Police had previously arrested a young man in Kathua, and it was through him that the police traced the money trail to Sonam. Following this lead, the Jammu and Kashmir Police travelled to Uttarakhand, raided Sonam's home, and placed her under arrest. Sonam works as a teacher at a private school in Haridwar.
Haridwar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Navneet Singh Bhullar told the media that Sonam had admitted to having transferred around Rs 20 lakh into various bank accounts to date, for which she received a commission of Rs 2 lakh.
SSP Bhullar stated that the police are now thoroughly investigating the backgrounds of Sonam's friends and relatives. Further details regarding the case are expected to be revealed shortly. Currently, the police are also examining the specific bank accounts to which suspicious transactions were made, and the complete details and backgrounds of the account holders are being rigorously scrutinised.
Furthermore, the police are analysing the mobile SIM cards, ATM cards, and bank passbooks recovered from Sonam's possession to identify other individuals connected to this network. The police are likely to make more arrests in this case shortly.
According to investigative agencies, Sonam's name surfaced during the interrogation of an arrested accused, Rahul Khan. Subsequently, the Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested her and took her into custody.
SSP Bhullar said that during interrogation, Sonam revealed that she had come into contact with a man named Umar through a friend and subsequently got in touch with his cousin, Haseen. The police stated that ATM cards, SIM cards, and bank passbooks were supplied to Sonam via parcels.
Police said that Sonam has transferred the money into 20 to 25 different accounts. Information regarding several other suspects linked to Sonam has also been received, and these individuals are currently under investigation. If any irregularities are detected, strict action will be taken against those involved.
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