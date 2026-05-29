ETV Bharat / state

Woman Arrested For Alleged Financial Links With Pakistan

Haridwar: A school teacher from Haridwar was arrested on Thursday on charges of covertly transferring funds to various bank accounts in lieu of commission, allegedly acting on the instructions of individuals based in Pakistan.

Police investigation has revealed that the accused, Sonam, received a fixed amount as a commission for every online transaction she facilitated. In this way, she has so far transferred a sum of Rs 20 lakh to various accounts using UPI, ATMs, and bank transfers. In exchange for this, she also received a commission of Rs 2 lakh.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police, with the help of local police, conducted a raid on Sonam's residence at the Kaliyar police station area in Haridwar district and arrested her.

Several ATM cards, bank passbooks and mobile SIM cards have been seized by police from her possession.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police had previously arrested a young man in Kathua, and it was through him that the police traced the money trail to Sonam. Following this lead, the Jammu and Kashmir Police travelled to Uttarakhand, raided Sonam's home, and placed her under arrest. Sonam works as a teacher at a private school in Haridwar.

Haridwar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Navneet Singh Bhullar told the media that Sonam had admitted to having transferred around Rs 20 lakh into various bank accounts to date, for which she received a commission of Rs 2 lakh.