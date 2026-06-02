Jharkhand: Jamtara Cyber Fraud Network Spreads To Ranchi; Aadhaar Manipulation Racket Exposed
Jharkhand Police say cybercriminals used poor people's Aadhaar cards to open fake bank accounts and train unemployed youth in digital fraud operations.
Published : June 2, 2026 at 4:32 PM IST
Ranchi: A major cyber fraud racket allegedly linked to the infamous Jamtara cybercrime network has surfaced in Ranchi, with Jharkhand Police uncovering an elaborate operation involving Aadhaar card manipulation, fake bank accounts and the recruitment of unemployed youth into online fraud activities.
According to Ranchi police, cybercriminals associated with the Jamtara gang were operating from the Gonda police station area and targeting economically weaker sections by collecting their Aadhaar cards for small amounts of money.
Paras Rana, Ranchi City Superintendent of Police (SP), said the accused used sophisticated methods to alter Aadhaar details and open bank accounts using fake addresses before restoring the original information.
"The real Aadhaar card was first converted into a fake identity. After opening the bank account, the details were corrected again to make it appear genuine," the officer said, adding that dozens of manipulated Aadhaar cards had been recovered during the investigation.
Police said bank accounts are a crucial part of cyber fraud operations as stolen money is routed through them. With stricter action being taken against mule accounts by the cyber crime wing, criminals allegedly shifted to opening fresh accounts using forged Aadhaar credentials.
Investigators also revealed that gangs linked to Jamtara were actively recruiting unemployed youth in Ranchi through social media, messaging platforms and local contacts. Youngsters were initially lured with promises of jobs in call centres, online marketing and banking assistance before allegedly being drawn into cybercrime activities such as fake calls, OTP (one time password) scams and digital payment fraud.
In several cases, the recruits allegedly handed over their bank accounts and ATM cards in exchange for commissions, often without fully understanding the criminal nature of the operations. Police said one alleged kingpin identified as 'Nikhil Bhaiya' remains absconding.
Authorities have launched a wider probe into the recovered documents and bank accounts suspected to have been opened through manipulated Aadhaar cards. Police said strict action would be taken against all those found involved in the racket.
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