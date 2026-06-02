ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand: Jamtara Cyber Fraud Network Spreads To Ranchi; Aadhaar Manipulation Racket Exposed

Ranchi: A major cyber fraud racket allegedly linked to the infamous Jamtara cybercrime network has surfaced in Ranchi, with Jharkhand Police uncovering an elaborate operation involving Aadhaar card manipulation, fake bank accounts and the recruitment of unemployed youth into online fraud activities.

According to Ranchi police, cybercriminals associated with the Jamtara gang were operating from the Gonda police station area and targeting economically weaker sections by collecting their Aadhaar cards for small amounts of money.

Paras Rana, Ranchi City Superintendent of Police (SP), said the accused used sophisticated methods to alter Aadhaar details and open bank accounts using fake addresses before restoring the original information.

"The real Aadhaar card was first converted into a fake identity. After opening the bank account, the details were corrected again to make it appear genuine," the officer said, adding that dozens of manipulated Aadhaar cards had been recovered during the investigation.