Police Track, Arrest Hotel Waiter For Midnight 'Bomb Threat Call' In Jaipur
Ravi Meena also threatened bomb blasts at the hotel where he works, as well as at Jaipur Junction and Vaishali Nagar.
Published : December 28, 2025 at 11:39 PM IST
Jaipur: A man was arrested in Jaipur for allegedly threatening to wipe out three locations in the city triggering bomb blasts. Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused works as a waiter at a hotel.
He also threatened bomb blasts at the hotel where he works, as well as at Jaipur Junction and Vaishali Nagar. Jaipur (East) DCP Sanjeev Nain said that the caller contacted the police control room at 3:15 am on Sunday, threatening bomb blasts at Vaishali Nagar, Jaipur Junction, and Anand Vihar in Sanganer.
Following this, the police alerted all police stations and launched an investigation. Nain said the caller was identified as Ravi Meena after his phone number was tracked. The caller also threatened a bomb blast at Hotel Raghukul, where he works.
Based on his location, the Sanganer police spotted him and took him to custody. During the interrogation, he revealed about making the threat call.
The caller also threatened a bomb blast at Hotel Raghukul. The police evacuated the hotel and conducted a thorough search operation. Ravi was arrested after technical analysis. Meena is a graduate and previously engaged in tiles fitting work in Gujarat.
He said that a case has been registered at the Sanganer police station under sections of the BNS, IT Act, and UAPA. Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused is a resident of Khirkhida Baloti in Karauli district. During initial questioning, he said that he wanted to see what effect his threat would have and how much impact it would have on people.