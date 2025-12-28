ETV Bharat / state

Police Track, Arrest Hotel Waiter For Midnight 'Bomb Threat Call' In Jaipur

Jaipur: A man was arrested in Jaipur for allegedly threatening to wipe out three locations in the city triggering bomb blasts. Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused works as a waiter at a hotel.

He also threatened bomb blasts at the hotel where he works, as well as at Jaipur Junction and Vaishali Nagar. Jaipur (East) DCP Sanjeev Nain said that the caller contacted the police control room at 3:15 am on Sunday, threatening bomb blasts at Vaishali Nagar, Jaipur Junction, and Anand Vihar in Sanganer.

Following this, the police alerted all police stations and launched an investigation. Nain said the caller was identified as Ravi Meena after his phone number was tracked. The caller also threatened a bomb blast at Hotel Raghukul, where he works.