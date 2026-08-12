Netaji Insult Row: CM Directs Police to Arrest Offenders, Warns MPs and Public Representatives
The Chief Minister said that nobody would be spared, regardless of their political status or official identity.
Published : August 12, 2026 at 8:51 PM IST|
Updated : August 12, 2026 at 9:15 PM IST
Kolkata: Taking a stern view of BJP MP Ananta Maharaj’s controversial remark against Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, without naming him, sent out a warning to his party leader, cautioning that anyone making an objectionable comment against the legendary freedom fighter will be punishable by the rule of law.
Adhikari said that the law applies equally to everyone in an indirect message to Ananta Maharaj over his controversial remarks on Subhas Chandra Bose and the Indian National Army (INA).
Bengal Chief Minister on Wednesday directed the police to arrest those making derogatory comments on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, and said the law is equal for MPs, MLAs and government officials.
The chief minister's direction to the police came days after Nagendranath Roy, popularly known as Ananta Maharaj, described Netaji as a "war criminal" and questioned his leadership and the role of the Azad Hind Fauj in India's freedom struggle.
Earlier, several BJP MLAs from North Bengal met the Chief Minister at the Nabanna. Public representatives such as Anandamoy Barman, Deepak Barman, Nisith Pramanik, and Malti Rava Roy approached Adhikari. Their primary grievance was that malicious slander was being deliberately spread on social media against the globally revered national icon, Netaji. Following the meeting, the Chief Minister addressed the media and delivered a stern message.
Bengal CM said, "Everyone acknowledges Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose as a true patriot and a principal architect of India's independence. Official action will be taken against those who have dared to spread insulting and false propaganda about Netaji on social media."
Referring to Ananta Maharaj's remarks, the Chief Minister said, "I will not name anyone, but the law is equal for MLAs, MPs, leaders of any party, government officials, or police officers or from whichever party or even a government employee or police personnel; the law will be enforced equally."
The Chief Minister also spoke about the arrest of a suspected terrorist by the STF in the state on Wednesday. She stated that terrorist activities in Bengal did not begin suddenly, as the state had long been utilised as a corridor by taking advantage of the inaction of the previous regime. The Chief Minister asserted, "Previously, the police did not work on this. STF units from other states would come to places like Hariharpara or Canning to make arrests, whereas the West Bengal Police did not."
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