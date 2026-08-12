ETV Bharat / state

Netaji Insult Row: CM Directs Police to Arrest Offenders, Warns MPs and Public Representatives

Kolkata: Taking a stern view of BJP MP Ananta Maharaj’s controversial remark against Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, without naming him, sent out a warning to his party leader, cautioning that anyone making an objectionable comment against the legendary freedom fighter will be punishable by the rule of law.

Adhikari said that the law applies equally to everyone in an indirect message to Ananta Maharaj over his controversial remarks on Subhas Chandra Bose and the Indian National Army (INA).

Bengal Chief Minister on Wednesday directed the police to arrest those making derogatory comments on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, and said the law is equal for MPs, MLAs and government officials.

The chief minister's direction to the police came days after Nagendranath Roy, popularly known as Ananta Maharaj, described Netaji as a "war criminal" and questioned his leadership and the role of the Azad Hind Fauj in India's freedom struggle.

Earlier, several BJP MLAs from North Bengal met the Chief Minister at the Nabanna. Public representatives such as Anandamoy Barman, Deepak Barman, Nisith Pramanik, and Malti Rava Roy approached Adhikari. Their primary grievance was that malicious slander was being deliberately spread on social media against the globally revered national icon, Netaji. Following the meeting, the Chief Minister addressed the media and delivered a stern message.