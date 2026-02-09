ETV Bharat / state

Police Tell Madras HC To Cancel YouTuber Shankar's Bail

Chennai: Filing a medical report in the Madras High Court, the police on Monday said YouTuber Savukku Shankar's bail should be cancelled as he does not require emergency treatment.

The report, sbumitted to the bench of Justices P Velmurugan and Jyothiraman, states, "Savukku Shankar does not require urgent medical treatment. He only suffers from type II diabetes. His health is stable as he had heart valves implanted in 2024. Therefore, heart treatment is not currently necessary."

It further said that despite being in good health, Shankar is attempting to evade the case under the pretext of seeking treatment. "He has not cooperated with the investigation as per the court order and is concealing documents related to the case. Therefore, Shankar's bail should be revoked based on his refusal to cooperate with the investigation and the medical report."