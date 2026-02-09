Police Tell Madras HC To Cancel YouTuber Shankar's Bail
The medical report states he doesn't require any urgent treatment as he only suffers from type II diabetes and had heart valves implanted in 2024.
Published : February 9, 2026 at 4:06 PM IST
Chennai: Filing a medical report in the Madras High Court, the police on Monday said YouTuber Savukku Shankar's bail should be cancelled as he does not require emergency treatment.
The report, sbumitted to the bench of Justices P Velmurugan and Jyothiraman, states, "Savukku Shankar does not require urgent medical treatment. He only suffers from type II diabetes. His health is stable as he had heart valves implanted in 2024. Therefore, heart treatment is not currently necessary."
It further said that despite being in good health, Shankar is attempting to evade the case under the pretext of seeking treatment. "He has not cooperated with the investigation as per the court order and is concealing documents related to the case. Therefore, Shankar's bail should be revoked based on his refusal to cooperate with the investigation and the medical report."
After hearing, the high court posted the matter for February 18. Shankar, who was arrested on charges of extortion, was granted interim bail for three months by the Madras High Court on medical grounds. Following this, the police filed a petition seeking the cancellation of his bail, citing that he was posting defamatory videos on social media, violating the bail conditions.
After hearing, the high court imposed additional conditions asking Shankar not to threaten witnesses in the case, speak to the press and release videos on social media. It also warned him that any violation would cancel the bail.
Furthermore, the court ordered the Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital to conduct a medical examination of Shankar on February 2 and submit the medical report on February 3. At the hearing, Shankar's lawyer filed an intervening petition requesting his client to be included in the case. The court adjourned the matter after asking the police to respond to the peitition.
