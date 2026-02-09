ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Police Team To Visit Karnataka In Rajgir Jain Dharamshala Death Case

Patna: In connection with the death of four tourists at a Digambar Jain Dharamshala in Rajgir, Bihar, a police team will travel to Karnataka as part of the investigation. Nalanda Police have proposed sending the team after preliminary findings suggested that the incident may be a case of suicide triggered by family discord and mental stress.

Confirming the development, Rajgir Police Station House Officer Raman Kumar said the victims' kin have already reached Bihar and shared crucial information with the police.

"The family has arrived from Karnataka and visited the police station. They have provided several details related to the incident. A police team will go to Karnataka for further investigation. Reports suggesting otherwise are incorrect," Raman Kumar said.

The incident came to light on Friday, February 6, when four bodies were recovered from a room at the Digambar Jain Dharamshala in Rajgir. The deceased were identified as GR Sumangala (78), Shilpa (48), Shrutha GB (43), and GR Naga Prasad (50). All were residents of Pete Gubbi village in Tumakuru district, Karnataka.

After the incident, police sent the bodies for post-mortem examination and informed relatives with the help of Karnataka Police. On Saturday, the last rites were performed at Gulbi Ghat in Patna in the presence of family members, including Naga Prasad's uncle GN Brusubba Raju.