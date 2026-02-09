Bihar Police Team To Visit Karnataka In Rajgir Jain Dharamshala Death Case
Rajgir Police Station House Officer Raman Kumar said the victims’ family members have already reached Bihar and shared crucial information with the police.
Published : February 9, 2026 at 7:08 PM IST
Patna: In connection with the death of four tourists at a Digambar Jain Dharamshala in Rajgir, Bihar, a police team will travel to Karnataka as part of the investigation. Nalanda Police have proposed sending the team after preliminary findings suggested that the incident may be a case of suicide triggered by family discord and mental stress.
Confirming the development, Rajgir Police Station House Officer Raman Kumar said the victims' kin have already reached Bihar and shared crucial information with the police.
"The family has arrived from Karnataka and visited the police station. They have provided several details related to the incident. A police team will go to Karnataka for further investigation. Reports suggesting otherwise are incorrect," Raman Kumar said.
The incident came to light on Friday, February 6, when four bodies were recovered from a room at the Digambar Jain Dharamshala in Rajgir. The deceased were identified as GR Sumangala (78), Shilpa (48), Shrutha GB (43), and GR Naga Prasad (50). All were residents of Pete Gubbi village in Tumakuru district, Karnataka.
After the incident, police sent the bodies for post-mortem examination and informed relatives with the help of Karnataka Police. On Saturday, the last rites were performed at Gulbi Ghat in Patna in the presence of family members, including Naga Prasad's uncle GN Brusubba Raju.
On Sunday, other relatives arrived in Rajgir and donated Rs 1.18 lakh in cash and jewellery recovered from the room to the temple's dharamshala. Rajgir DSP Sunil Kumar Singh said several facts related to the case have emerged during the investigation.
During coordination with Karnataka Police, Nalanda Police learned that GR Naga Prasad had recently been released from jail after spending five months in custody in connection with the murder of his nephew. Police sources said the nephew was allegedly addicted to gambling, and Naga Prasad killed him following repeated disputes over the issue.
Naga Prasad, an engineering graduate, was unemployed and reportedly under stress as the sole earning member of the family. The family had embarked on a pilgrimage, travelling via Nepal, and reached Rajgir on January 31, 2026.
Information from the dharamshala suggested that the family rarely participated in social or religious gatherings. Investigators have also found that the family was under heavy debt, further strengthening the suspicion of suicide. Family members have also expressed similar apprehensions.
Police said the final conclusion will be drawn after receiving the post-mortem and FSL reports, which are still awaited. According to Nalanda Police, the family has given consent to destroy the deceased's clothes. They also informed authorities that the deceased owned one acre of land in their village, and the process to donate the property to the temple dharamshala has been initiated.
