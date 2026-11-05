Police Suspend 5 Personnel In Haryana As Cannabis Smuggler Dies By Suicide During Transit Remand
Police have suspended five officers from the Hansi CIA-1 team in connection with the suicide of a cannabis smuggler in Odisha.
Published : November 5, 2026 at 7:51 PM IST
Hansi: The Haryana police have suspended five police personnel after a cannabis smuggler allegedly died by suicide during transit remand when he was arrested in Odisha.
Hansi Superintendent of Police (SP) Vinod Kumar suspended the police personnel from the CIA-1 Hansi unit over dereliction of duty.
The suspended police personnel are Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Sammat, PSI Kapil, EHC Joginder, EHC Arjun, and constable Mukesh. Further, the police have initiated a departmental inquiry to examine all aspects related to the case.
The accused cannabis smuggler allegedly died by suicide on the morning of October 26, when, during transit remand, he told the police personnel that he was going to the washroom and later took his own life.
The accused, identified as Tanup Dey, was earlier arrested by the Haryana police team in Odisha, after his name surfaced in the investigation of the drug peddling case.
The deceased drug supplier Tanup was a resident of Odisha. Earlier, a special team from CIA-1 Hansi was constituted after his name surfaced in the smuggling case.
The accused was produced before the court, from where the police team obtained a five-day transit remand.
Subsequently, the police team, along with the accused, was staying in the Malkangiri district of Odisha, where he died.
Hansi SP Kumar said that the CIA-1 Hansi team had earlier conducted an operation near a canal culvert on the Garhi-Bhatol road and arrested four individuals.
The police had recovered 63.7 kilograms of cannabis from their possession, and the arrested individuals were identified as Rakesh and Manveer, both residents of Igrah, Jind district, along with Vinod and Ravindra, both residents of Putthi.
SP Kumar said that during the subsequent investigation, the names of the individuals supplying the cannabis were revealed based on the disclosure statements of the arrested accused, Manveer and Vinod.
SP Kumar further said that necessary legal procedures were followed in accordance with the guidelines set by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).
Suicide Is Not A Solution
If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation at 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline, at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).
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