ETV Bharat / state

Police Suspend 5 Personnel In Haryana As Cannabis Smuggler Dies By Suicide During Transit Remand

Hansi: The Haryana police have suspended five police personnel after a cannabis smuggler allegedly died by suicide during transit remand when he was arrested in Odisha.

Hansi Superintendent of Police (SP) Vinod Kumar suspended the police personnel from the CIA-1 Hansi unit over dereliction of duty.

The suspended police personnel are Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Sammat, PSI Kapil, EHC Joginder, EHC Arjun, and constable Mukesh. Further, the police have initiated a departmental inquiry to examine all aspects related to the case.

The accused cannabis smuggler allegedly died by suicide on the morning of October 26, when, during transit remand, he told the police personnel that he was going to the washroom and later took his own life.

The accused, identified as Tanup Dey, was earlier arrested by the Haryana police team in Odisha, after his name surfaced in the investigation of the drug peddling case.

The deceased drug supplier Tanup was a resident of Odisha. Earlier, a special team from CIA-1 Hansi was constituted after his name surfaced in the smuggling case.

The accused was produced before the court, from where the police team obtained a five-day transit remand.

Subsequently, the police team, along with the accused, was staying in the Malkangiri district of Odisha, where he died.