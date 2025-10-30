ETV Bharat / state

Police Suspect Third Vehicle's Involvement In Andhra Bus Fire Accident

Kurnool Bus Fire: Police Say 19 Lives Could Have Been Saved If Eyewitnesses Had Stopped To Move Fallen Bike From Road ( PTI )

Kurnool: Andhra Pradesh Police suspect the involvement of third vehicle in the recent bus fire accident that claimed the lives of 19 passengers. In the wee hours of October 24, the Bengaluru bound sleeper bus ran over a bike, which had already met with an accident at Chinna Tekuru village in Kurnool district.

As the bike was caught underneath the bus and was being dragged along with the bus, it's fuel tank cap opened leading to the burst. Subsequently bus caught fire. There were 44 passengers in the bus and several managed to escape.