ETV Bharat / state

Police Summon Ex-Bengal Sports Minister In Messi Event Chaos Case

Argentine footballer Lionel Messi with West Bengal Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Aroop Biswas at Salt Lake Stadium during his G.O.A.T India Tour 2025, in Kolkata ( ANI )

Kolkata: Former West Bengal sports minister Aroop Biswas has again been summoned by the police in connection with a case related to chaos at the Lionel Messi event at Salt Lake Stadium, after he failed to appear before the investigators by Friday.

The TMC leader, who had earlier cited health issues and stated that he was not in a position to attend the summons, has been asked to appear before the investigators on June 8.

"We have asked Aroop Biswas to appear before our officers on June 8. A notice has been served to him today," an officer of Bidhannagar Dakshin police station said.

He was asked to appear before investigators by Friday, after an FIR was lodged against him by the event organiser Shatadru Dutta, accusing the former minister of black-marketing tickets, extortion, criminal intimidation and cheating in connection with the high-profile football event in December, 2005.