ETV Bharat / state

Police Sub Inspector Killed, 7 Injured As Speeding Car Crashes Into Barricade In Maharashtra's Nashik

Speedy car crashes into police barricades at the Nanduri T-point, located at the foothills of the Saptashrungi Gad in the Nashik district. ( ETV Bharat )

Nashik: A police sub-inspector lost his life while seven others, including three police personnel and devotees, sustained injuries early Sunday morning after a speeding car crashed into police barricades that were raised for the Navratri festival in Nashik.

The accident occurred at 2 am on October 18, when a speeding car plowed into police personnel stationed at the Nanduri T-point, located at the foothills of the Saptashrungi Gad in the Nashik district.

Police Sub-Inspector Vijay Gaikwad died in the accident. Gaikwad suffered injuries to his chin, both legs, and chest, while head constable Sachin Raut sustained a fracture to his left foot. The other persons who were injured have been identified as Mahape, Moreshwar Balu Patil, Tejasvi Patil, and Gopal Sonawane.

The injured are currently undergoing treatment at a government hospital. Barricades had been set up in Nanduri village for the Navratri festival at the Saptashrungi Gad. A heavy police presence was deployed in the area as part of security bandobast.

Early in the morning, a car traveling towards Nashik first struck a motorcyclist and then collided with another vehicle and crashed into the police barricades on the road.