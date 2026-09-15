Police Stop Family Of 4 From Ending Their Lives In Maharashtra's Thane
The release said that Police Head Constable Santosh Dhula Kokare and Constable Vikas Shrirang Mohite reached the spot and stopped the family
By PTI
Published : September 15, 2026 at 6:06 PM IST
Thane: Prompt action by police prevented suicide by a family of four in the district in the early hours of Tuesday, an official release said.
Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar Police Commissioner Niket Kaushik received information at 1:58 AM that a man was trying to end his life along with his wife and two young daughters on Fountain Bridge, it said.
Police Head Constable Santosh Dhula Kokare and Constable Vikas Shrirang Mohite reached the spot within 20 minutes and stopped them from jumping off the bridge, the release said.
The man, a Mira Road East resident who works as a delivery agent, told police that he decided to take the extreme step due to financial distress.
"The police officers safely brought the husband and wife to Kashigaon Police Station, provided counselling, and intervened with their brother and sister to resolve a domestic dispute," the release said.
Suicide Is Not A Solution
If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm)
Read More