ETV Bharat / state

Police Stop Family Of 4 From Ending Their Lives In Maharashtra's Thane

Thane: Prompt action by police prevented suicide by a family of four in the district in the early hours of Tuesday, an official release said.

Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar Police Commissioner Niket Kaushik received information at 1:58 AM that a man was trying to end his life along with his wife and two young daughters on Fountain Bridge, it said.

Police Head Constable Santosh Dhula Kokare and Constable Vikas Shrirang Mohite reached the spot within 20 minutes and stopped them from jumping off the bridge, the release said.

The man, a Mira Road East resident who works as a delivery agent, told police that he decided to take the extreme step due to financial distress.