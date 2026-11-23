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Police Stop YS Sharmila Congress Chief Sharmila From Entering Her Property In Bengaluru; Cite Court Order

YS Sharmila. ( ANI )

By PTI 1 Min Read

Bengaluru: Bengaluru police on Sunday stopped Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president YS Sharmila from proceeding to her property in Yelahanka, citing a court order restraining her from entering the premises.

Police stopped her at Air Force Cross in the city. "There is a court order, a permanent injunction, stating that she should not go there. As soon as the order was shown, she left the place," DCP G K Mithun Kumar told PTI.

While police sources said that officials explained to her about the court order and prevented her from proceeding, the APCC said the state party chief questioned them. "Police blocked APCC chief YS Sharmila Reddy at Air Force Cross in Bengaluru. Police blocked her from going to Yelahanka residence. The PCC chief asked police what was wrong with going to her residence," it said in a statement in Amaravati.