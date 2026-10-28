ETV Bharat / state

Shiva Sharma Murder Case: Police Step Up Efforts To Arrest Accomplice Of Influencer-model Shraddha Dubey

Lucknow: Police have stepped up efforts to arrest the accomplice of influencer-model Shraddha Dubey, who allegedly helped her flee to Nepal, after the murder of a Lucknow businessman.

Police have launched a hunt for Shraddha's accomplice, Aamir, who allegedly helped her flee after the crime.

Shraddha, the prime accused in the murder of Shiva Sharma, was arrested along with her sister Rashmi Dubey and their driver, Danish, earlier in Nagpur and later brought to Lucknow for interrogation. She has now been remanded to judicial custody.

On October 9, in the Hazratganj area of ​​the state capital, Lucknow, café owner Sharma died after falling from the fourth floor.

The police have announced a reward of ₹50,000 for information that could lead to Aamir's arrest, who is a resident of the Dubagga area in Lucknow.

To avoid detection, he has stopped using his mobile number and SIM card, which is making it difficult for the police to track his current location.

"The Lucknow Police are actively working to apprehend Aamir. He will be arrested soon. We are currently gathering information on his potential hideouts and contacts to track him down," said Arpit Vijayvargiya, DCP (Central).