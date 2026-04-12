ETV Bharat / state

Police Stations To Fast-Food Chains: IGL's Piped Natural Gas Push In Delhi-NCR

New Delhi: From police stations to fast-food outlets, Indraprastha Gas Ltd is expanding its push for piped natural gas connections in Delhi-NCR as it looks to rapidly expand its user base to ease pressure on cooking gas LPG, its chief executive Kamal Kishore Chatiwal said.

Following disruptions to energy supplies from the West Asia conflict, the government is pushing wider adoption of piped natural gas (PNG) as a convenient alternative to LPG, given its more diversified sourcing and lower dependence on the Gulf region.

"We were (before the West Asia crisis) providing 600-700 PNG connections per day, which have scaled up to 2,100-2,200 a day now. The ultimate target is to take them to 5,000 connections," IGL Managing Director Chatiwal said.

Besides laying pipelines to household kitchens to provide them with a convenient cooking gas alternative, IGL is targeting fast-food chains that had faced the brunt of LPG supply disruptions after the government prioritised the limited available cooking gas for households.

The country's largest city gas retailer has already connected over 100 outlets of two leading fast food chains with PNG, and a similar number is in the process of being connected. In all, 400 such outlets are on IGL radar.

IGL is also in the process of providing PNG connections to every police station in Delhi. Police stations' cafeterias/canteens, currently running on LPG and PNG connections, eliminate the hassle of arranging refills after cylinders run out of gas.

Connaught Place (CP), the colonnaded Georgian-style architecture designed as a commercial and business hub in New Delhi, was not connected with PNG because of a lack of permissions, but now work has started since the government relaxed norms to speed up PNG penetration.

The pipeline has reached the outer circle of CP, the official said. Chatiwal said India has enough availability of natural gas, which is piped into household kitchens, industries and commercial establishments, such as hotels and restaurants.