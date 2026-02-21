ETV Bharat / state

Nephew Arrested Within 72 Hours For Murder Of 65-Year-Old Woman In Khatima

Khatima: Police in Khatima have solved the murder of a 65-year-old woman within 72 hours. The police have arrested her 33-year-old nephew in connection with the crime.

The victim, identified as Janaki Devi, a resident of Devbhoomi Colony in Udham Singh Nagar district, was found dead inside her home on February 18. Her blood-stained body was discovered after family members broke open the locked house.

Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Ganpati said the accused, Ravi Chand, a resident of Adarsh Colony on Degree College Road, was arrested on February 21 from the Jhankat area of Khatima.

Following the incident, police formed multiple teams to investigate what initially appeared to be a blind murder case. Forensic analysis was conducted, and footage from nearly 60 to 70 CCTV cameras was examined. During the probe, suspicion fell on the victim's nephew, Ravi Chand. After being taken into custody, Ravi Chand allegedly confessed to the crime during sustained questioning.