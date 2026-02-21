Nephew Arrested Within 72 Hours For Murder Of 65-Year-Old Woman In Khatima
Published : February 21, 2026 at 10:18 PM IST
Khatima: Police in Khatima have solved the murder of a 65-year-old woman within 72 hours. The police have arrested her 33-year-old nephew in connection with the crime.
The victim, identified as Janaki Devi, a resident of Devbhoomi Colony in Udham Singh Nagar district, was found dead inside her home on February 18. Her blood-stained body was discovered after family members broke open the locked house.
Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Ganpati said the accused, Ravi Chand, a resident of Adarsh Colony on Degree College Road, was arrested on February 21 from the Jhankat area of Khatima.
एसएसपी अजय गणपति के कुशल निर्देशन में खटीमा में बुजुर्ग महिला हत्याकांड का 72 घंटे के भीतर खुलासा— Udham Singh Nagar Police Uttarakhand (@UdhamSNagarPol) February 21, 2026
➡️ 60-70 सीसीटीवी कैमरों की फुटेज खंगालकर पुलिस ने आरोपी को किया चिन्हित
➡️ मृतका का ही भतीजा निकला हत्यारा, झनकट क्षेत्र से गिरफ्तार।
➡️ लूटपाट के इरादे से की गई थी हत्या। pic.twitter.com/F40Q5cA5yl
Following the incident, police formed multiple teams to investigate what initially appeared to be a blind murder case. Forensic analysis was conducted, and footage from nearly 60 to 70 CCTV cameras was examined. During the probe, suspicion fell on the victim's nephew, Ravi Chand. After being taken into custody, Ravi Chand allegedly confessed to the crime during sustained questioning.
According to SSP Ajay Ganpati, the accused admitted that he attempted to strangulate his aunt using a muffler in an attempt to rob her. During the struggle, Janaki Devi’s head reportedly struck the floor, which caused severe bleeding and death. The accused then allegedly took cash from the victim's purse, locked the gate from outside and fled the scene.
Police said Ravi Chand worked as a labourer in a factory in Haryana and had returned home around the time of the incident. On the night of the murder, the victim had prepared dinner for him, and the two had eaten together.
The crime came to light when Janaki Devi's son, Prem Chand, who serves in the Indian Army's Gorkha Regiment and is posted near the Gurdaspur border in Punjab, tried to call his mother. When she didn't answer the call, he informed relatives.
When family members and locals reached the house, broke open the lock and found her body inside. The family members then informed the Khatima Kotwali police.
Based on a complaint filed by Prem Chand, police have arrested Ravi Chand and initiated proceedings to send him to jail. Further investigation is underway.
