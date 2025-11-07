ETV Bharat / state

Two Months Before Retirement, Haryana Police SI Beaten To Death After He Tried To Stop Youths Creating Ruckus

Hisar: Haryana Police Sub-Inspector Ramesh Kumar was due to retire in January next year to begin his second chapter in life. However, fate had other plans. On Thursday night, the police official was allegedly beaten to death by a group of youths after he tried to stop them from creating ruckus outside his house.

According to police sources, at around 10:30 PM, a group of youths were shouting and using abusive language outside his house. Hearing the noise, SI Ramesh stepped out and asked them to stop creating a disturbance. The youths left at that moment, but the matter did not end there.

An hour later, the group returned with more people in a car and on motorcycles. They resumed their abusive language and chaos outside Ramesh's residence. When he tried to intervene again, the group attacked him with sticks and hit him with a brick, causing severe head injuries. He collapsed on the spot.

On hearing the commotion, family members rushed outside to help him, but the attackers fled the scene, leaving behind a car and a bike.