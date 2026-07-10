ETV Bharat / state

Police Shot And Apprehended Key Suspect In Nellai Double Murder Case

Tirunelveli: The police shot and apprehended the main accused in the murder of a father and his 5-year-old son near Ambasamudram in Nellai district on Friday morning. Till now, police have arrested 14 people so far in the case.

A mysterious mob on July 2 brutally murdered Kalimuthu (35) and his 5-year-old son Jayaraj, and left his 15-year-old son fighting for life. They were all residents of Moolachi village near Ambasamudram. A special team was immediately formed by the police to conduct an intensive investigation into this incident that has shaken Tamil Nadu.

Police arrested 11 people initially after they launched intensive search operations; subsequently, three more were arrested. The special force is actively searching for people involved in the case. Relatives of the deceased have been protesting for a week now, demanding the arrest of all people involved in the murder of Kalimuthu and his young son. They have been refusing to accept the two bodies.

Following the reconciliation talks held jointly by the district administration and the police, the families finally received the bodies and performed the last rites on the seventh day, July 9. Since this incident, heavy police security has been deployed in the area, and intensive monitoring has been carried out.

On Friday early morning, while police were searching for some people involved in this case, the special police force received a tip-off about the twelfth accused, Krishnan alias Ajith, who had been absconding and was said to be hiding in the forest area of ​​80 feet of canal in Veeravanallur.