Tamil Nadu Police Shoot Twin-Murder Suspect In Rajapalayam Temple Guards' Killings

Temple guards Pechimuthu and Sankara Pandian were fatally attacked by unidentified assailants who made way with offerings from the 'undial(hundial or hundi)'.

The temple where the incident took place (ETV Bharat)
ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 12, 2025 at 12:51 PM IST

Updated : November 12, 2025 at 1:37 PM IST

Chennai: A suspect in a twin-murder was arrested by police following a shootout in Devadanam village near Rajapalayam, in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar district, on Wednesday.

The arrested person, according to police, has been linked to the killings of two temple guards at Nachadai Vyirtharulia Swamy Temple reported on Monday night.

During the investigation, police traced Nagaraj, who they suspected of the killings. He was shot while reportedly trying to flee, and is now being treated at Rajapalayam Government Hospital.

Police indicate that more individuals may have been involved, and said they intend to seek the custody of Nagaraj through court procedures. Officials stated they expect to make further arrests connected to the case.

Police said Nagaraj who has recently been enlarged on bail. As per the bail conditions, the suspect has signed in the assigned police station hours after committing the murder.

The deceased were identified as Pechimuthu (60) and Sankara Pandian (50). The slain were on night duty on November 10. Unidentified assailants fatally attacked them with sharp weapons. The attackers also broke open the 'undial' (donation box or 'hundial' or hundi) and decamped with the offerings.

The incident was discovered early the following morning by devotees, who notified the police. Officers arrived at the scene, recovered the bodies, and sent them to Rajapalayam Government Hospital for post-mortem examination.

The Chettur police registered a case and began investigating. District SP D Kannan and DSP Fasina Beevi conducted spot investigation at the crime scene. Initial findings revealed that the donation box had been tampered with, and CCTV footage was reviewed to identify the perpetrators.

Police explored several possibilities, including whether the deaths occurred after the guards confronted any individual during a robbery attempt, or if the act was premeditated and disguised as theft due to personal enmity. The incident led to increased security measures around the temple.

