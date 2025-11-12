ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu Police Shoot Twin-Murder Suspect In Rajapalayam Temple Guards' Killings

Chennai: A suspect in a twin-murder was arrested by police following a shootout in Devadanam village near Rajapalayam, in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar district, on Wednesday.

The arrested person, according to police, has been linked to the killings of two temple guards at Nachadai Vyirtharulia Swamy Temple reported on Monday night.

During the investigation, police traced Nagaraj, who they suspected of the killings. He was shot while reportedly trying to flee, and is now being treated at Rajapalayam Government Hospital.

Police indicate that more individuals may have been involved, and said they intend to seek the custody of Nagaraj through court procedures. Officials stated they expect to make further arrests connected to the case.

Police said Nagaraj who has recently been enlarged on bail. As per the bail conditions, the suspect has signed in the assigned police station hours after committing the murder.