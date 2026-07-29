ETV Bharat / state

Police Seize Milk Powder Meant For Mid-Day Meal Supplies In Jaipur

Jaipur: In a major crackdown against black marketing, the Jaipur Police seized a pickup truck carrying around 3,000 kg of milk powder, which was intended for mid-day meals in state schools.

Officials attached to the Samod police station seized the pickup truck, while several suspects have been detained in connection with the case. The operation was carried out by a team comprising the DST team, Circle Officer Shiva Sharma, Samod Station House Officer (SHO) Hemraj Singh, and DST In-charge Suhel Khan, under the supervision of Jaipur Rural SP Hanuman Prasad Meena.

Schools in Rajasthan have not received milk powder for mid-day meals since April this year. SP Meena confirmed that the Samod police seized the pickup truck containing about 3,000 kg of milk powder.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that the packets were part of the stock meant for distribution in government schools under the 'Pannadhay Bal Gopal Yojana'. Several individuals are currently being questioned, and the Samod police are in the process of registering a formal case. Further action will be taken based on the facts that emerge during the investigation," said Meena.