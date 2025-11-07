ETV Bharat / state

Police Seize MDMA Worth Rs 8 Crore In Chittorgarh, 1 Held

Chittorgarh: In a major operation against drug trafficking, police seized over four kg of MDMA from a car and arrested the driver in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh district, an official said on Friday.

The incident took place in Nimbahera Kotwali police station area in Chittorgarh when a barricade was set up at for checking vehicles at Jaliya checkpoint.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Manish Tripathi said action against drug trafficking is underway in the district. Under the supervision of the Additional Superintendent of Police, a team from the Nimbahera Kotwali police station conducted a naka checking at Jaliya checkpoint on the Neemuch-Chittorgarh highway on the Madhya Pradesh border, he said.