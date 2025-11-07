Police Seize MDMA Worth Rs 8 Crore In Chittorgarh, 1 Held
During a naka checking on Neemuch-Chittorgarh highway, police found a bag carrying MDMA from the trunk of a car.
Published : November 7, 2025 at 1:56 PM IST
Chittorgarh: In a major operation against drug trafficking, police seized over four kg of MDMA from a car and arrested the driver in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh district, an official said on Friday.
The incident took place in Nimbahera Kotwali police station area in Chittorgarh when a barricade was set up at for checking vehicles at Jaliya checkpoint.
Superintendent of Police (SP) Manish Tripathi said action against drug trafficking is underway in the district. Under the supervision of the Additional Superintendent of Police, a team from the Nimbahera Kotwali police station conducted a naka checking at Jaliya checkpoint on the Neemuch-Chittorgarh highway on the Madhya Pradesh border, he said.
During this, a car coming from Neemuch was intercepted and a bag containing drugs was recovered from its trunk. The bag contained four packets of MDMA weighing a total 4.635 kg. The drugs were seized and its estimated market value is over Rs 8 crore, the SP said adding that the car driver has been arrested.
"The car driver, identified as Ankit Singh Rajput, is a resident of Anand Vihar in Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh and is being interrogated. Also, a case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act," Tripathi said.
Preliminary investigation suggests that the drugs were being smuggled from Madhya Pradesh into Rajasthan but the possibility of it being brought from Pratapgarh to Chittorgarh via Madhya Pradesh cannot be ruled out, a police official said. The case is being probed from all angles, he added.
