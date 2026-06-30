Heroin Worth Rs 20 Crore Seized In Kashmir, Drug Smuggler Arrested
2.613 kg of heroin recovered during vehicle checking as police arrest accused under NDPS Act.
Published : June 30, 2026 at 3:36 PM IST
Srinagar: Continuing its crackdown to eradicate the menace of drugs, Anantnag Police have seized 2.6 kg of heroin, estimated to be worth around Rs 20 crore in the international market, and arrested an alleged drug smuggler, officials said on Tuesday.
According to the police spokesperson, the recovery was made during a recent routine vehicle checking operation at Halmulla. A police party intercepted a suspicious vehicle bearing registration number JK09B-2808 and conducted a thorough search, the spokesperson said.
During the search, police recovered four packets of heroin from the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Ishtiyak Ahmad Moghal, a resident of Prada, Tangdar.
Following the recovery, police registered FIR number 195/2026 and started an investigation.
A notice was issued to the accused under Section 50 of the NDPS Act and his personal search was conducted. During the search, another packet of heroin was recovered from his possession, taking the total seizure of heroin to 2.613 kg, police said.
Police have arrested the accused while further investigation is underway to identify the source of the contraband and other individuals connected to the suspected trafficking network.
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