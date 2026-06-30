ETV Bharat / state

Heroin Worth Rs 20 Crore Seized In Kashmir, Drug Smuggler Arrested

Srinagar: Continuing its crackdown to eradicate the menace of drugs, Anantnag Police have seized 2.6 kg of heroin, estimated to be worth around Rs 20 crore in the international market, and arrested an alleged drug smuggler, officials said on Tuesday.

According to the police spokesperson, the recovery was made during a recent routine vehicle checking operation at Halmulla. A police party intercepted a suspicious vehicle bearing registration number JK09B-2808 and conducted a thorough search, the spokesperson said.

During the search, police recovered four packets of heroin from the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Ishtiyak Ahmad Moghal, a resident of Prada, Tangdar.