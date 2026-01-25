ETV Bharat / state

Police Seize 9,550 kg Of Explosives In Rajasthan, One Arrested

Nagaur: Cracking down on the smuggling of illegal explosives in Rajasthan’s Nagaur district, the Thanwala police and the District Special Team (DST) seized large quantity of explosive materials and arrested one person for his alleged involvement in the case,

Police recovered explosives after raiding a house in Harsaur. The arrested person has been identified as Suleman Khan. Superintendent of Police Mridul Kachhawa said the Special Team acting on confidential information that a large quantity of illegal explosives was being stored in the Harsaur area, launched a coordinated operation and raided the accused's location.

Kachhawa informed that during the raid, the police recovered approximately 9,550 kilograms of ammonium nitrate, which was stored in 187 sacks. In addition, a large quantity of other explosive devices was also seized from the spot.