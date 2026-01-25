Police Seize 9,550 kg Of Explosives In Rajasthan, One Arrested
The recovered materials include 9 cartons of detonators, 12 cartons and 15 bundles of blue wire, 12 cartons and five bundles of red wire.
Published : January 25, 2026 at 11:59 PM IST
Nagaur: Cracking down on the smuggling of illegal explosives in Rajasthan’s Nagaur district, the Thanwala police and the District Special Team (DST) seized large quantity of explosive materials and arrested one person for his alleged involvement in the case,
Police recovered explosives after raiding a house in Harsaur. The arrested person has been identified as Suleman Khan. Superintendent of Police Mridul Kachhawa said the Special Team acting on confidential information that a large quantity of illegal explosives was being stored in the Harsaur area, launched a coordinated operation and raided the accused's location.
Kachhawa informed that during the raid, the police recovered approximately 9,550 kilograms of ammonium nitrate, which was stored in 187 sacks. In addition, a large quantity of other explosive devices was also seized from the spot.
The recovered materials include 9 cartons of detonators, 12 cartons and 15 bundles of blue wire, 12 cartons and five bundles of red wire, fuses, and other explosive devices kept in wooden cartons.
The discovery of such a large quantity of explosive material has caused a stir in the area. Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused has three previous criminal cases registered against him. The police registered a case under various sections of the Explosives Act and are conducting a thorough interrogation of the accused. The police are trying to ascertain the source of the explosive materials and the purposes for which they were intended to be used, Kachhawa added.