ETV Bharat / state

Police Seize 39 Kg Heroin, Arms And Ammunition In Amritsar; Seven Arrested

The seized drugs, arms and ammunitions. ( X | @DGPPunjabPolice )

Amritsar: Busting a cross-border narcotics and illegal arms smuggling racket, the police on Tuesday seized 39 kg of heroin, illegal arms and ammunition during a special operation in Bhindi Saidan, Lopoke, Karinda and Ajnala police station areas of Amritsar.

Seven people involved in the racket have been taken into custody so far. Acting on intelligence inputs, different police teams conducted the raids and seized 38.962 kg of heroin, 10 pistols, 102 live cartridges and 800 grams of opium.

The entire operation was carried out under the supervision of Amritsar Rural SSP Kanwalpreet Singh Chahal. During the investigation, it was revealed that the accused had contacts with drug smugglers and handlers based in Pakistan, who sent narcotics and other illegal materials to Indian territory through drones, to be transported by local handlers. "Separate FIRs have been registered at PS Gharinda, PS Lopoke and PS Bhindi Saida, Amritsar. Further investigation is underway to establish backwards and forward linkages, identify other associates and dismantle the wider illegal arms and drug trafficking networks," DGP Gaurav Yadav said in an X post. Additionally, 109 suspects have been apprehended during the ongoing operation, with further recoveries and arrests expected, he added.