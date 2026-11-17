Police Seize 39 Kg Heroin, Arms And Ammunition In Amritsar; Seven Arrested
During the investigation, it was revealed that the accused had contacts with drug smugglers and handlers based in Pakistan, who sent narcotics items through drones.
Published : November 17, 2026 at 7:47 PM IST
Amritsar: Busting a cross-border narcotics and illegal arms smuggling racket, the police on Tuesday seized 39 kg of heroin, illegal arms and ammunition during a special operation in Bhindi Saidan, Lopoke, Karinda and Ajnala police station areas of Amritsar.
Seven people involved in the racket have been taken into custody so far. Acting on intelligence inputs, different police teams conducted the raids and seized 38.962 kg of heroin, 10 pistols, 102 live cartridges and 800 grams of opium.
The entire operation was carried out under the supervision of Amritsar Rural SSP Kanwalpreet Singh Chahal. During the investigation, it was revealed that the accused had contacts with drug smugglers and handlers based in Pakistan, who sent narcotics and other illegal materials to Indian territory through drones, to be transported by local handlers.
"Separate FIRs have been registered at PS Gharinda, PS Lopoke and PS Bhindi Saida, Amritsar. Further investigation is underway to establish backwards and forward linkages, identify other associates and dismantle the wider illegal arms and drug trafficking networks," DGP Gaurav Yadav said in an X post.
In a major breakthrough, Amritsar Rural Police busts multiple illegal arms and drug trafficking networks, apprehends 7 accused and recovers 10 illegal pistols, 38.962 kg of heroin, 800 gm of opium and 102 live cartridges. Additionally, 109 suspects have been apprehended during the ongoing operation, with further recoveries and arrests expected. Preliminary investigation reveals that the accused were allegedly in contact with foreign-based handlers who facilitated the supply of illegal weapons for further distribution among criminal elements. Separate FIRs have been registered at PS Gharinda, PS Lopoke and PS Bhindi Saida, Amritsar. Further investigation is underway to establish backward and forward linkages, identify other associates and dismantle the wider illegal arms and drug trafficking networks. @PunjabPoliceInd remains committed to dismantling organised criminal networks, curbing illegal arms and drug trafficking, and ensuring a safer, drug-free #Punjab.— DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) November 17, 2026
Additionally, 109 suspects have been apprehended during the ongoing operation, with further recoveries and arrests expected, he added.
DIG (border range) Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said most of the youth involved in the module belong to economically weak families. Some of them are unemployed, while some used to work in salons or do other odd jobs.
"Drug traffickers used to lure them through social media apps with money and job offers abroad. The role of a person named Lakshay Khatri, who is said to be a resident of Ghanupur Kale, has also come to light in this case. He was playing an important role in this network and was running the activities related to drug trafficking at the ground level," he added.
Bhullar said a minor has also been arrested along with him, and the police are investigating other aspects of this to trace others associated with the network.
Police said stopping drug smuggling in the border region is a big challenge as narcotics consignments are dropped through drones at various places near the border, from where local contacts pick them up for further distribution.
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