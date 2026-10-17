ETV Bharat / state

Police Seize 34 Packets of Explosives, 18 Detonators in Tezpur, Tawang Link Probed

Tezpur: A routine police patrol near the Kalia Bhomora Bridge in Tezpur led to the recovery of 34 packets of suspected explosive substances and 18 detonators from a 25-year-old man, police said.

Tezpur Sadar police station officer-in-charge Bhaskar Jyoti Bezbaruah said the recovery was made after the patrolling team noticed a man loitering suspiciously and intercepted him for verification. A subsequent search of his bag led to the discovery of the suspected explosives and detonators.

The man was identified as Ddipson Singna, a resident of Kattsso under Dokmoka Police Station in Karbi Anglong district.

During preliminary questioning, Singna told the police that he had brought the materials from Ani Gompa in Tawang district of Arunachal Pradesh.

The accused, along with the seized items, was subsequently taken to Tezpur Police Station for necessary legal proceedings and further investigation.

Police are now investigating the circumstances under which the suspected explosive materials and detonators were being transported. (Further details are awaited)