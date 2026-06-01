Bodies Of Missing Brother And Sister Found 12 Hours Apart In Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh, Locals Protest
Police said the body bore facial injuries. Preliminary investigation suggests the injuries may have been inflicted to conceal her identity.
Published : June 1, 2026 at 10:58 PM IST
Hazaribagh: Bodies of a missing brother and sister were recovered from two different locations within 12 hours. The siblings had been missing since May 27.
On Sunday, a mutilated body of a young girl was found near the Dash Karma Ghat on the Sindoor river, close to the Sindoor Panchayat Bhavan in the Korrah police station area of Hazaribagh.
Police said the body bore facial injuries. Preliminary investigation suggests the injuries may have been inflicted to conceal her identity.
The body was discovered after a shepherd spotted it floating in the river and alerted family members of local panchayat committee member Neelam Devi, who then informed the police. The deceased was later identified as Tamanna Parveen.
Around 12 hours later, the body of her three-year-old brother was recovered from a well in the Sindoor area.
Both bodies were sent to Sheikh Bhikhari Medical College Hospital for post-mortem examination. After the autopsy, the bodies were handed over to the family.
Angry residents blocked Jhanda Chowk and raised slogans against the district administration. Family members accused the police of negligence, alleging that they had already submitted a missing persons complaint after the children disappeared, but no timely action was taken. "The murder of the two minors happened because of police inaction," the family alleged.
DSP Headquarters Gyan Ranjan said an investigation is underway and the accused would be arrested soon. According to police, the siblings went missing suddenly on May 27, following which their father filed a complaint at Katkamdag police station.
After the bodies were recovered, Hazaribagh Superintendent of Police Aman Kumar constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the leadership of ASP Amit Kumar to probe the case. The bereaved family is originally from Uttar Pradesh and lives in Hazaribagh and sells toys.
Following the incident, local MLA Pradeep Prasad visited Jhanda Chowk and demanded a thorough investigation and swift arrest of the accussed.
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