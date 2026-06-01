ETV Bharat / state

Bodies Of Missing Brother And Sister Found 12 Hours Apart In Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh, Locals Protest

Police at the spot where bodies of two people were recovered ( Etv Bharat )

Hazaribagh: Bodies of a missing brother and sister were recovered from two different locations within 12 hours. The siblings had been missing since May 27.

On Sunday, a mutilated body of a young girl was found near the Dash Karma Ghat on the Sindoor river, close to the Sindoor Panchayat Bhavan in the Korrah police station area of Hazaribagh.

Police said the body bore facial injuries. Preliminary investigation suggests the injuries may have been inflicted to conceal her identity.

The body was discovered after a shepherd spotted it floating in the river and alerted family members of local panchayat committee member Neelam Devi, who then informed the police. The deceased was later identified as Tamanna Parveen.

Around 12 hours later, the body of her three-year-old brother was recovered from a well in the Sindoor area.