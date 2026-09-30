ETV Bharat / state

'Police Said State Your Demands, Withdraw Candidature': Congress Nandigram Bypoll Candidate

Haldia: After being released on interim bail from Haldia Correctional Home on Wednesday, Congress's Nandigram bypoll candidate Milan Pradhan alleged that police officials had pressurised him to withdraw his nomination.

Milan alleged he was taken to a resort in Mandarmani near Digha, where police pressurised him to withdraw his nomination papers.

"I was taken in a police vehicle from Contai to Mandarmani. I was blindfolded with a 'gamchha' (towel) and could not see anything. The vehicle stopped several times along the way. I was taken to a resort. An IPS officer had asked, 'What do you want? State your demands. Just withdraw your candidature'. I believe a DSP was also present. I was alone at the time. I replied, 'It's not possible for me to withdraw. I live by my principles. I cannot abandon those principles'," Mian said.

Congress workers and supporters gathered outside the Haldia Sub-Divisional Correctional Home to welcome Milan with garlands.