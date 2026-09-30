'Police Said State Your Demands, Withdraw Candidature': Congress Nandigram Bypoll Candidate
Calcutta High Court on Tuesday granted interim bail to Milan Pradhan till October 20 following which he was released from Haldia Correctional Home today.
Published : September 30, 2026 at 7:02 PM IST
Haldia: After being released on interim bail from Haldia Correctional Home on Wednesday, Congress's Nandigram bypoll candidate Milan Pradhan alleged that police officials had pressurised him to withdraw his nomination.
Milan alleged he was taken to a resort in Mandarmani near Digha, where police pressurised him to withdraw his nomination papers.
"I was taken in a police vehicle from Contai to Mandarmani. I was blindfolded with a 'gamchha' (towel) and could not see anything. The vehicle stopped several times along the way. I was taken to a resort. An IPS officer had asked, 'What do you want? State your demands. Just withdraw your candidature'. I believe a DSP was also present. I was alone at the time. I replied, 'It's not possible for me to withdraw. I live by my principles. I cannot abandon those principles'," Mian said.
Congress workers and supporters gathered outside the Haldia Sub-Divisional Correctional Home to welcome Milan with garlands.
Milan was arrested in connection with six cases related to the 2007 Nandigram anti-land acquisition movement on September 18.
On Tuesday, Justice Tirthankar Ghosh of the Calcutta High Court granted him interim bail and he was released against two personal bonds of Rs 10,000 each. The court stated that Milan's bail is valid till October 20 and he must surrender before the Haldia Sub-divisional Court on October 21.
Among the six cases filed against him in 2007, two are pending in the Contai Court while four are in the Haldia Sub-Divisional Court. He faced a murder charge in this case, for which the police had arrested him. A lower court had ordered Milan to be remanded to judicial custody till October 7 but the Congress candidate had challenged this order by moving the Calcutta High Court.
While granting bail, the court directed that the investigating officer must call Milan daily, between 8:30 and 10 am, and again between 9:30 and 10:30 pm, to check on his status.
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