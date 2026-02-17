ETV Bharat / state

Police Rescue Two Bangladeshis Illegally Confined In Kolkata Hotel, Arrest Culprits

Kolkata: Two Bangladeshi nationals, who were allegedly confined illegally in a city hotel by two men on the pretext of arranging visas, were rescued by the police, an officer said on Tuesday. The police also arrested the two accused persons, including a resident of the neighbouring country, who also allegedly extorted Rs 3 lakh from the abducted individuals.

"The two victims, identified as Rajib Laskar and Junaid Miya, had recently arrived in Kolkata on valid visas. They had plans to travel to Turkey from India and were looking to process the necessary visa,” the investigating officer said.

The two allegedly got in touch with an alleged middleman, Achintya Kumar Pal, to arrange the documentation. Humayun Kabir, a Bangladeshi national who was in Kolkata, introduced the victims to Pal.

“On the pretext of facilitating visa formalities, the two were called to a hotel where they were allegedly confined,” he said. The accused then demanded Rs three lakh from the two, which was transferred from a bank account in Bangladesh to their account.