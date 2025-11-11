Police Rescue Girls From Hill Cave In AP Four Days After Running Away From School
The duo was studying in classes 5 and 6 of the Pedabayalu Ashram Girls School-I and were worried over their poor academic performance these days.
Published : November 11, 2025 at 1:28 PM IST
Pedabayalu (Alluri Sitarama Raju District): In a startling incident, two girl students who ran away from school for poor academic performance were found hiding in a cave for four days. Missing since November 6, the duo was traced by the police on Monday with the help of drones and the local villagers.
The girls of Kinchuru village under Gullelu Panchayat of Pedabayalu mandal in Alluri Sitarama Raju district of Andhra Pradesh were studying in Classes 5 and 6 at the Pedabayalu Ashram Girls School-I. They were reportedly upset over not performing well in their studies. Apprehensive of being reprimanded, they left the school without informing anyone and made their way into the Konchuru hills, where they found a small cave and decided to hide there.
For four long days, the duo survived on wild beets and water from nearby sources. Their disappearance caused panic among both teachers and parents. Seeing their non-return, the school authorities filed a complaint with the Pedabayalu police on November 8.
Acting on the complaint, sub-inspector Kolli Ramana set up three special police teams to search the forest areas surrounding the village. The teams combed through dense terrain, and eventually, with the assistance of drone cameras, spotted signs of movement near the Konchuru hill caves. Acting swiftly, police officers and villagers reached the spot and rescued the girls.
Later that evening, both students were handed over to their parents, who were advised by police officials to counsel the children. The teachers were asked to help them overcome academic pressure instead of punishing or scolding.
This incident underlines the need for emotional support and guidance for young students, especially those studying in residential schools away from home.
