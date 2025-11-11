ETV Bharat / state

Police Rescue Girls From Hill Cave In AP Four Days After Running Away From School

Pedabayalu (Alluri Sitarama Raju District): In a startling incident, two girl students who ran away from school for poor academic performance were found hiding in a cave for four days. Missing since November 6, the duo was traced by the police on Monday with the help of drones and the local villagers.

The girls of Kinchuru village under Gullelu Panchayat of Pedabayalu mandal in Alluri Sitarama Raju district of Andhra Pradesh were studying in Classes 5 and 6 at the Pedabayalu Ashram Girls School-I. They were reportedly upset over not performing well in their studies. Apprehensive of being reprimanded, they left the school without informing anyone and made their way into the Konchuru hills, where they found a small cave and decided to hide there.

For four long days, the duo survived on wild beets and water from nearby sources. Their disappearance caused panic among both teachers and parents. Seeing their non-return, the school authorities filed a complaint with the Pedabayalu police on November 8.