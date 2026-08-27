Police Rescue 27 Fishermen From Sinking Boat Off Udupi Coast
The boat was hit by a strong wave at 3.30 pm on Wednesday, about three nautical miles from the Gangolli sea mouth, reports Abdul Raheem.
Published : August 27, 2026 at 3:01 PM IST
Udupi: All 27 fishermen on board a fishing boat that capsized after being hit by a strong wave in the Arabian Sea off the Gangoli coast in coastal Karnataka's Udupi on Wednesday have been rescued, police said on Thursday.
The ill-fated boat, Sri Balanjaneya, had set out for the Arabian Sea from the Gangolli Manganese Jetty on Wednesday afternoon.
A strong wave struck the boat around 3.30 pm about three nautical miles from the Gangolli sea mouth. As water entered the boat and it started sinking gradually, the Udupi police said in a press release.
Soon after being informed, Gangolli coastal security police station inspector Ramesh K, sub-inspector Subrahmanya and constables Yuvaraj, Raghavendra, Ramesh, Nagaraj Kharvi, Nagesh Kharvi, and Kiran, along with members of the KND Rescue and Social Service team, went to the spot in two boats — Sumukh and Matyamrutha (Shrinidhi) — to carry out a rescue operation for the fishermen.
Subsequently, all 27 fishermen were safely shifted to rescue boats. However, as the boat Sri Balanjaneya was completely submerged, it could not be rescued.
Police said the rescued fishermen were taken to Gangolli port. Locals Abhi Arkati, Sandesh, Ramachandra Kharvi, Jayant, Narayan Kharvi Uppunda, Chandrashekar Kharvi, Chetan Shipai and Shekhar Kunder assisted in the rescue operation, police added.
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