ETV Bharat / state

Police Rescue 27 Fishermen From Sinking Boat Off Udupi Coast

Udupi: All 27 fishermen on board a fishing boat that capsized after being hit by a strong wave in the Arabian Sea off the Gangoli coast in coastal Karnataka's Udupi on Wednesday have been rescued, police said on Thursday.

The ill-fated boat, Sri Balanjaneya, had set out for the Arabian Sea from the Gangolli Manganese Jetty on Wednesday afternoon.

A strong wave struck the boat around 3.30 pm about three nautical miles from the Gangolli sea mouth. As water entered the boat and it started sinking gradually, the Udupi police said in a press release.