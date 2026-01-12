ETV Bharat / state

Kashmir Native Detained For Trying To Offer Namaz At Ayodhya Ram Temple, Handed Over To His Family

Ayodhya: A native of Kashmir who attempted to offer namaz at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya was handed over to his family by the police after it came to fore that he is mentally ill and had been undergoing treatment at Government Medical College, Jammu since 2024.

Ayodhya police and investigating agencies, after detaining Ahad Sheikh, a resident of Shopian, had sought his medical history. Besides, his antecedents were also verified by Jammu police, the Central Reserve Police Force and intelligence agencies.

Sheikh had entered the Ram Temple complex in Ayodhya and attempted to offer namaz and raised religious slogans near the southern ramparts. He was apprehended by security personnel on the spot. During preliminary checks, police found items such as cashews and raisins in his possession. Police said Sheikh told investigators that he was travelling to Ajmer. Sheikh was questioned by various investigating agencies and his address verified by Jammu and Kashmir Police.