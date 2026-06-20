ETV Bharat / state

Software Engineer Death In Uttarakhand's Mussoorie: Father Alleges Murder, Files Police Complaint

Mussoorie: The father of P Radha Gayatri, a software engineer from Andhra Pradesh, who was found dead under mysterious circumstances at a homestay in Uttarakhand's Mussoorie, on Saturday filed a police complaint alleging his daughter was murdered.

Parupudi Sudhakar, the father of the deceased, filed a written complaint with the Mussoorie police, based on which the police have registered a murder case. He stated that his daughter's death cannot be dismissed as a simple incident, as the spot and circumstances raise serious questions.

Sudhakar claimed his daughter was a teetotaler and did not consume any intoxicants or alcohol. He alleged that his daughter was being mentally harassed by his son-in-law Soumya Sricharan. "The family attempted to resolve the dispute between them several times, but in vain," he said.

Sudhakar said he had planned a special puja at his home for his daughter's happy married life. "But I received the news of her death even before the puja could be conducted," he said. Sudkhar said his daughter was taken to Mussoorie on the pretext of a trip and that she might have been given a drink laced with sedatives or other drugs. He stated that the incident appears to be premeditated and warrants a thorough investigation.

Sudhakar raised the most pressing concerns about the police's role. He said, "I am seeking justice for my daughter. If the police do not conduct an impartial investigation, we will fight legally and democratically."