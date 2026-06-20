Software Engineer Death In Uttarakhand's Mussoorie: Father Alleges Murder, Files Police Complaint
The deceased's father said his daughter's death cannot be dismissed as a simple incident, as the spot and circumstances raise serious questions.
Published : June 20, 2026 at 10:01 PM IST
Mussoorie: The father of P Radha Gayatri, a software engineer from Andhra Pradesh, who was found dead under mysterious circumstances at a homestay in Uttarakhand's Mussoorie, on Saturday filed a police complaint alleging his daughter was murdered.
Parupudi Sudhakar, the father of the deceased, filed a written complaint with the Mussoorie police, based on which the police have registered a murder case. He stated that his daughter's death cannot be dismissed as a simple incident, as the spot and circumstances raise serious questions.
Sudhakar claimed his daughter was a teetotaler and did not consume any intoxicants or alcohol. He alleged that his daughter was being mentally harassed by his son-in-law Soumya Sricharan. "The family attempted to resolve the dispute between them several times, but in vain," he said.
Sudhakar said he had planned a special puja at his home for his daughter's happy married life. "But I received the news of her death even before the puja could be conducted," he said. Sudkhar said his daughter was taken to Mussoorie on the pretext of a trip and that she might have been given a drink laced with sedatives or other drugs. He stated that the incident appears to be premeditated and warrants a thorough investigation.
Sudhakar raised the most pressing concerns about the police's role. He said, "I am seeking justice for my daughter. If the police do not conduct an impartial investigation, we will fight legally and democratically."
According to sources, Gayatri, a 27-year-old software engineer originally from Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh had married Soumya about eight months ago, on November 8 2025. Gayatri worked in Gurugram, Haryana, while Soumya worked in Pune.
It is reported that the couple had visited Uttarakhand for the first time since their marriage. They first traveled to Rishikesh from Delhi on June 13. Then, on June 14, they returned from Rishikesh to Mussoorie. In Mussoorie, they stayed at a homestay on Dhanaulti Road. .
Soumya told police that he and Gayatri had been drinking late into the night. Police also found two empty liquor bottles in the room. Soumya said he and Gayatri and when he woke up in the morning, he found Gayatri lying on the floor. Soumya said he called the homestay staff who then informed the police.
When police arrived at the spot, Gayatri was already dead. The police personnel found blood stains on the bedsheet. Blood was also oozing out of Gayatri's nose. The police took the body into custody and sent it for postmortem. Given the sensitivity of the matter, the postmortem was conducted by a panel of doctors. However, the police have not yet received the postmortem report.
Circle Officer, Mussoorie Jagdish Pant stated that the complaint filed by Sudhakar has been received. "The police are investigating all facts and evidence. Further action will be taken based on the postmortem report, forensic report, and other technical evidence. The investigation is being conducted in a completely impartial manner, and legal action will be taken based on whatever facts emerge," he said.
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