Lucknow Double-Murder Suicide: Police Register FIR After Family Complains Of Delayed Action
An FIR has been registered in the Lucknow double murder case on complaint of the father of one of the deceased woman, reports Prashant Mishra.
Published : September 25, 2026 at 7:00 PM IST
Lucknow: Police have registered an FIR in the suicide and double murder case in Lucknow over a month after a man killed his wife and sister before shooting himself dead.
The FIR has been registered in the murder which took place on August 20 in Lucknow's Gomtinagar. The murders were committed by Manas Bajpayee who killed his wife Divya Mishra and sister Tulika and later shot himself dead.
Divya's father and Rajajipuram resident Satish Chandra Mishra has filed a report on September 20 at the Gomtinagar police station naming her husband Manas an accused.
In the complaint to the police, Satish said that on August 20 his daughter Divya was shot dead outside the ICICI Bank near Mithaiwala Chauraha by her husband. Later when he reached his home in Viramkhand he also shot dead his sister and subsequently died by suicide.
Satish however said that his younger daughter Pragya Mishra had sent a complaint to the police through speed post on August 26 and despite that no FIR was registered in the case.
ACP Gomtinagar Ratnesh Singh told ETV Bharat that a case has been registered on the basis of the complaint received by the father of the deceased woman. Police are investigating from where Manas got the weapons and whether any other person had a role in the murders.
According to police, they will also question Mukesh, the auto driver who was with Manas at the time he murdered his wife. Officials said the auto driver had transported Manas, an officer in State Bank of India, to the murder site.
However the FIR has also raised a legal question on whether it can be registered against the person who has already died.
Advocate Pranshu Agarwal, said the police can investigate the role of any other person in the murder. " The police can investigate the role of any other accused."
After the incident, the police recovered three weapons. Before the incident, Manas had also posted a status on WhatsApp, in which he wrote about killing his wife. Manas had been running into a dispute with his wife Divya.
Suicide Is Not A Solution:
If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).
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