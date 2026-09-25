ETV Bharat / state

Lucknow Double-Murder Suicide: Police Register FIR After Family Complains Of Delayed Action

Lucknow: Police have registered an FIR in the suicide and double murder case in Lucknow over a month after a man killed his wife and sister before shooting himself dead.

The FIR has been registered in the murder which took place on August 20 in Lucknow's Gomtinagar. The murders were committed by Manas Bajpayee who killed his wife Divya Mishra and sister Tulika and later shot himself dead.

Divya's father and Rajajipuram resident Satish Chandra Mishra has filed a report on September 20 at the Gomtinagar police station naming her husband Manas an accused.

In the complaint to the police, Satish said that on August 20 his daughter Divya was shot dead outside the ICICI Bank near Mithaiwala Chauraha by her husband. Later when he reached his home in Viramkhand he also shot dead his sister and subsequently died by suicide.

Satish however said that his younger daughter Pragya Mishra had sent a complaint to the police through speed post on August 26 and despite that no FIR was registered in the case.

ACP Gomtinagar Ratnesh Singh told ETV Bharat that a case has been registered on the basis of the complaint received by the father of the deceased woman. Police are investigating from where Manas got the weapons and whether any other person had a role in the murders.