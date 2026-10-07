ETV Bharat / state

Police Register FIR After Man Declared Dead To Facilitate Land Fraud In Dehradun

Dehradun: Police have registered an FIR after a man was declared dead to facilitate land fraud in Dehradun.

The accused allegedly obtained a fake cremation ground receipt to declare the living person dead.

The case has been registered at the Premnagar police station. An investigation is underway into the transfer of land to the accused based on forged documents.

According to police, the case has been registered against three persons, including Sanjay Kumar Chaudhary, son of the owner of a reputed Dehradun college, and his mother, Omvati.

The police said that the case was registered after Shyam Lal, a resident of Simlasgrant (Doiwala), filed a complaint in the court alleging that the accused created forged documents by declaring his father, Tara Chand, dead while he was still alive.