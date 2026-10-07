Police Register FIR After Man Declared Dead To Facilitate Land Fraud In Dehradun
A fake cremation receipt was obtained, following which a case was registered against three people including a college owner's son and wife, reports Himanshu Chauhan.
Published : October 7, 2026 at 8:45 PM IST
Dehradun: Police have registered an FIR after a man was declared dead to facilitate land fraud in Dehradun.
The accused allegedly obtained a fake cremation ground receipt to declare the living person dead.
The case has been registered at the Premnagar police station. An investigation is underway into the transfer of land to the accused based on forged documents.
According to police, the case has been registered against three persons, including Sanjay Kumar Chaudhary, son of the owner of a reputed Dehradun college, and his mother, Omvati.
The police said that the case was registered after Shyam Lal, a resident of Simlasgrant (Doiwala), filed a complaint in the court alleging that the accused created forged documents by declaring his father, Tara Chand, dead while he was still alive.
According to the complaint, a fake will was prepared in Tara Chand's name in 1995, and a forged cremation ground receipt was created showing his date of death as June 14, 2002, while he had passed away on November 20, 2016.
The complaint further added that based on the forged will, the fake death receipt, and other documents, entries were made in the revenue records in favour of the accused regarding Tara Chand's land that was approximately 0.4 hectares in East Hopetown.
The Premnagar police have initiated an investigation in the matter. The police have said that further legal action against the accused will be taken in accordance with the law.
"Action will be taken against the accused in accordance with the law," said Girish Negi, In-charge, Premnagar Police Station.
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