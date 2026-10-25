ETV Bharat / state

Ludhiana Woman Accuses In-laws Of Forcing Her To Convert, Dowry Harassment; FIR Registered

Ludhiana woman's father injured in alleged attack by the in-laws of his daughter. ( ETV Bharat )

Ludhiana: The police have registered an FIR after a woman in Ludhiana filed a complaint against her husband and in-laws, accusing them of forcing her to convert to Christianity and subjecting her to dowry harassment.

The woman from the Sant Vihar area on Churpur Road in Ludhiana, Kritika Verma, has alleged that her husband, Karanvir, married her by claiming to be a Jat Sikh. However, when the woman reached her in-laws' house, she realised they were Christians.

The woman's father, Vipin Kumar Verma, said that both his daughter and Karanvir are bikers and they used to meet while riding bikes. Karanvir also started visiting his daughter's workplace, an Apple store, and gradually, a love affair developed between them. The wedding took place on September 2 this year at the Shani Shiv Mandir in Sant Vihar, Ludhiana, in accordance with Hindu rituals. When the bride departed to her husband's home and arrived at her in-laws' house, she was shocked to discover that a large hall had been converted into a church. Kritika alleged that her in-laws refused to recognise the marriage, insisting that they would only accept it if she converted to Christianity.