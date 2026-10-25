Ludhiana Woman Accuses In-laws Of Forcing Her To Convert, Dowry Harassment; FIR Registered
The woman has alleged that her husband lied to her being a Jat Sikh while he was a Christian.
Published : October 25, 2026 at 4:58 PM IST
Ludhiana: The police have registered an FIR after a woman in Ludhiana filed a complaint against her husband and in-laws, accusing them of forcing her to convert to Christianity and subjecting her to dowry harassment.
The woman from the Sant Vihar area on Churpur Road in Ludhiana, Kritika Verma, has alleged that her husband, Karanvir, married her by claiming to be a Jat Sikh. However, when the woman reached her in-laws' house, she realised they were Christians.
The woman's father, Vipin Kumar Verma, said that both his daughter and Karanvir are bikers and they used to meet while riding bikes. Karanvir also started visiting his daughter's workplace, an Apple store, and gradually, a love affair developed between them.
The wedding took place on September 2 this year at the Shani Shiv Mandir in Sant Vihar, Ludhiana, in accordance with Hindu rituals. When the bride departed to her husband's home and arrived at her in-laws' house, she was shocked to discover that a large hall had been converted into a church.
Kritika alleged that her in-laws refused to recognise the marriage, insisting that they would only accept it if she converted to Christianity.
When the woman's father protested, the in-laws allegedly attacked him, leaving him injured. He was later admitted to the hospital. The police have registered an FIR in the case.
"We both met on the social media app, Instagram, and at that time I was told by the in-laws that we are Jat Sikhs, but the very next day after the marriage, I was asked to convert. When I objected to this, they threatened me that I would not be accepted in the family," said Kritika.
SHO Gurpreet Singh said that they have registered a case after receiving a complaint from Vipin that he was beaten up by the family members of his daughter's husband. "We have registered a case. The police are also providing security to the family."
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