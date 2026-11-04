ETV Bharat / state

Police Recover Rs 1 Crore From TMC Party Office In Bengal's Diamond Harbour

Diamond Harbour: The police on Wednesday recovered over Rs one crore from a party office of the Trinamool Congress in Sarisha under Diamond Harbour block in the South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal.

Police got the information after interrogating Sumit Roy — the personal assistant of TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee — who is in custody in an alleged land grab case.

Police sources said the party office where Rs 1,02,79,000 in cash was found is associated with Shamim Ahmed, the Trinamool MLA from Magrahat West. However, it remains unclear to whom the money belongs, for what purpose it was stored there, or who else might be involved in it.

Abhishek Majumdar, Additional Superintendent of Police (zonal) for the Diamond Harbour police district, said at a press conference that the large sum of cash may be linked to a case involving the illegal excavation of soil under the jurisdiction of the Kalitala police station.