ETV Bharat / state

Police Recover Cache Of Foreign Arms In Rajasthan From Lawrence-Arzoo Gang Members

Jodhpur: The police have recovered a large cache of foreign arms on the disclosures of two sharpshooters of the Lawrence-Arzoo Bishnoi gang who were caught by the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) ​​in Jodhpur.

On the tip of the accused, the police team recovered a cache of weapons which were hidden in the bushes of a deserted field near Dhola village of Pali district.

The operation was supervised by Police Commissioner Anshuman Bhomiya and the SIT in-charge ACP Sandeep Singh.

Police Commissioner Anshuman said that Punjab resident Jaskaran Singh alias Karan alias Sunny alias Katta (23) and Rajinder Singh alias Billa (23) were arrested from Jodhpur four days ago and the shooters have admitted that they had concealed weapons near Pali.

"A reward of Rs 5 lakh each was announced for the accused," said Police Commissioner Anshuman, adding that Jodhpur police had taken the two shooters on 10-day remand and kept them in the airport police station. "The police team took them to the spot from where the weapons were recovered."