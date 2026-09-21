Police Recover 4 Firearms, Two AK-47 Magazines And 76 Live Rounds From Naxal Dump In Chhattisgarh Forest
The recovery followed a search operation launched after police received information about materials allegedly concealed by Naxals in the forest.
Published : September 21, 2026 at 12:58 PM IST
Bijapur: Police have recovered a Naxal arms dump from the forests of Utla village under the Bhairamgarh police station area in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh.
According to the police, the operation was carried out based on information received during the questioning of surrendered Naxals. A large quantity of weapons and live ammunition was recovered from the dump, which had been buried underground in the forest.
The operation was carried out on the directions of Superintendent of Police Umesh Prasad Gupta and under the leadership of Additional Superintendent of Police (Naxal) Aman Jha.
Based on the information received, a police team from Bhairamgarh Police Station was dispatched towards the forests of Utla village. During the search operation, police personnel found a Naxal dump hidden underground. Police carefully dug out and searched the dump.
Weapons And Ammunition Recovered
According to the police, the dump contained one AK-47 rifle, one .315-bore rifle, one single-shot rifle and one 9mm pistol. Two AK-47 magazines, 45 live AK-47 rounds, 25 live 9mm rounds and six live rounds for a .315-bore rifle were also recovered.
Police also recovered a total of 76 live rounds during the operation.
Bijapur Police said surrendered Naxals are being regularly questioned about the activities of the Naxal organisation and incidents linked to the organisation in the past. The information received during this questioning is being used to locate weapons and other materials hidden by Naxals.
According to the police, they have brought the recovered weapons to Bhairamgarh Police Station, and further legal action is being taken.
Several Initiatives For Surrendered Naxals
Bijapur Police are also conducting various social programmes to help surrendered Naxals join the mainstream. According to the police, these initiatives are helping strengthen their trust in the police and administration and helping them return to normal life.
Based on information received during this process, police teams are searching for weapons and other materials hidden by Naxals in forest areas. The recovery from the forests of Utla is also being described as a result of this information network.
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