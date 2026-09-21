ETV Bharat / state

Police Recover 4 Firearms, Two AK-47 Magazines And 76 Live Rounds From Naxal Dump In Chhattisgarh Forest

Bijapur: Police have recovered a Naxal arms dump from the forests of Utla village under the Bhairamgarh police station area in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh.

According to the police, the operation was carried out based on information received during the questioning of surrendered Naxals. A large quantity of weapons and live ammunition was recovered from the dump, which had been buried underground in the forest.

The operation was carried out on the directions of Superintendent of Police Umesh Prasad Gupta and under the leadership of Additional Superintendent of Police (Naxal) Aman Jha.

Based on the information received, a police team from Bhairamgarh Police Station was dispatched towards the forests of Utla village. During the search operation, police personnel found a Naxal dump hidden underground. Police carefully dug out and searched the dump.

Weapons And Ammunition Recovered

According to the police, the dump contained one AK-47 rifle, one .315-bore rifle, one single-shot rifle and one 9mm pistol. Two AK-47 magazines, 45 live AK-47 rounds, 25 live 9mm rounds and six live rounds for a .315-bore rifle were also recovered.