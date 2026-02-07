ETV Bharat / state

Police Reach Wedding Venue To Stop Child Marriage In Beed, Groom Flees On Bike

Beed: The amendment to the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act (PCMA), 2006, failed to thwart an incident of child marriage in Kapildhar village of Maharashtra's Beed. By the time local police, with a few social activists, rushed to the wedding hall following a tip-off, the marriage had already been solemnised, and the groom fled the venue on his motorcycle.

The wedding was conducted by Hindu priests, and the Beed Rural Police have registered an FIR against 70 people, including the parents of both the bride and groom, their relatives, wedding guests, and the trustees of the Kapiladhar temple. A search operation has been launched to trace the groom.

Pallavi Jadhav, inspector of the Beed rural police station, said, "We reached in time, but were confused as there were three weddings taking place at the same time in that particular temple. Moreover, we went in plainclothes, so that we wouldn't alarm anybody by our presence in advance."

She said a few people deliberately misled the police team when asked about the girl's name. "One of the guests gave us the wrong name, and we thought we had reached the wrong auditorium and were about to go to another. Once again, we enquired about the surname of both parties with other people, and they confirmed it. Just as we were about to begin the action, the news about the presence of police at the venue spread, and it was all crowded. The groom took advantage of it and escaped," she told ETV Bharat.

When the crowd began to run helter-skelter, Jadhav said she felt she needed to protect the girl and ran towards her. "I took the girl aside for her protection, but the groom's side gathered around and let him escape. We have registered a case against 70 people, including eight family members of both the bride and groom, relatives of the parties and temple trustees, under PCMA," she added.