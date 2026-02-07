Police Reach Wedding Venue To Stop Child Marriage In Beed, Groom Flees On Bike
An FIR has been registered against 70 people, including the parents of the bride and groom, their relatives, wedding guests, and trustees of Kapiladhar temple.
Published : February 7, 2026 at 7:18 PM IST
Beed: The amendment to the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act (PCMA), 2006, failed to thwart an incident of child marriage in Kapildhar village of Maharashtra's Beed. By the time local police, with a few social activists, rushed to the wedding hall following a tip-off, the marriage had already been solemnised, and the groom fled the venue on his motorcycle.
The wedding was conducted by Hindu priests, and the Beed Rural Police have registered an FIR against 70 people, including the parents of both the bride and groom, their relatives, wedding guests, and the trustees of the Kapiladhar temple. A search operation has been launched to trace the groom.
Pallavi Jadhav, inspector of the Beed rural police station, said, "We reached in time, but were confused as there were three weddings taking place at the same time in that particular temple. Moreover, we went in plainclothes, so that we wouldn't alarm anybody by our presence in advance."
She said a few people deliberately misled the police team when asked about the girl's name. "One of the guests gave us the wrong name, and we thought we had reached the wrong auditorium and were about to go to another. Once again, we enquired about the surname of both parties with other people, and they confirmed it. Just as we were about to begin the action, the news about the presence of police at the venue spread, and it was all crowded. The groom took advantage of it and escaped," she told ETV Bharat.
When the crowd began to run helter-skelter, Jadhav said she felt she needed to protect the girl and ran towards her. "I took the girl aside for her protection, but the groom's side gathered around and let him escape. We have registered a case against 70 people, including eight family members of both the bride and groom, relatives of the parties and temple trustees, under PCMA," she added.
The groom's friend took a video of him escaping, which has gone viral. "Since some relatives were present at the location, we could immediately bring them to the police station and register cases against them. We urge everyone to make efforts to stop such child marriages in Beed district," Inspector Jadhav added.
Tatvasheel Kamble, a child rights activist, said they had received information that a minor girl was to be married at Kapiladhar, a pilgrimage site, and had tipped the police. "We reached the location, and although the child marriage had already taken place, the groom fled upon seeing us. We instructed some of the relatives of the minor girl to come with us to the Beed Rural police station to register cases against the temple committee members and the relatives of the groom," she added.
Kamble said the girl's age was verified. "We were told that she had completed 10th standard and was now studying in the first year of junior college. This means she is in her late teens. The situation in Beed is bad, as rampant cases of child marriages are taking place. The administration and social activists have been making parents aware that marrying minor girls to older men has adverse health effects. Yet some people are deliberately carrying out such marriages," Kamble added.
Known as the sugarcane belt of Maharashtra, Beed lags in economic development and social development index. In 2025, the Beed police prevented 250 child marriages and booked 13 people. Over 300 child marriages were reported in 2024, of which 258 were successfully prevented by the administration.
Manisha Tokle, president of Sugarcane Cutting Workers' Union, said their campaign involves educating the parents of minor girls to give attention to their daughters' health. "Girls cannot manage a household at such a young age. The parents, in their attempt to shirk their responsibility, are unaware that they are ruining their daughters' lives. Marrying at a young age also poses a risk to the girls' health. We tell parents to stop such practices. The administration should also take strict action against this," Tokle added.
