Police Reach Humayun Kabir's Home Within 24 Hours Of Suvendu Vowing Him Teach Him A Lesson Over Remarks
The latest development which was the result of alleged controversial statements made by Kabir at recent public gatherings in Rejinagar and Shaktipur.
Published : June 30, 2026 at 10:19 PM IST
Berhampore: Within 24 hours after Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari promised to teach Naoda MLA Humayun Kabir a lesson, the police visited the house of the leader, summoning him in two different cases on two successive days.
The three close associates of the legislator have also been arrested due to the controversies caused by his recent statements. The incident happened in the aftermath of a strong political showdown, which was the result of alleged controversial statements made by Kabir at recent public gatherings in Rejinagar and Shaktipur.
Recently, speaking in his characteristic style at two meetings in Rejinagar, Humayun made several comments regarding the Bengal Chief Minister. Warning of strict action, Suvendu retorted, "Enough is enough."
He further stated that the organisers of the events where Humayun made these remarks would not be spared either. Accordingly, one of the organisers was arrested from Berhampore on Monday night, and two others were arrested on Tuesday.
Police teams from the Shaktipur and Rejinagar stations visited Humayun's home. The MLA has been summoned to appear at Shaktipur police station on July 3 and at Rejinagar police station on July 4 for a separate case.
Regarding this, Humayun said, "Even if we die, we will not compromise and tolerate injustice. However, I am withdrawing the statement I made about taking to the field with Muslims. I will answer whatever the police wish to know."
Humayun was not at home when the police arrived. They waited for a long time before someone from the MLA's house finally accepted the notice.
Humayun has frequently made headlines for his controversial remarks. Recently, he again made several adverse comments during two meetings in Rejinagar. Speaking from a stage in Kashipur, Humayun declared, "When I take to the field with Muslims, I will not heed the Chief Minister or the Superintendent of Police."
In response, Suvendu Adhikari stated, "Enough is enough. The time has come to take action. First, measures will be taken against those who organised the meetings."
The police have arrested Aminul Haque and Golam Sheikh, two of the key organisers of the Rejinagar meetings. Golam Sheikh, the regional president of the Aam Janata Unnayan Party, was arrested at his home on Monday night.
Meanwhile, the Shaktipur police also arrested Anisur Rahman, the vice-president of the same party, on similar charges. While issuing a stern warning to the BJP at a meeting in Rejinagar, Humayun had also remarked, "Some BJP leaders in Murshidabad are trying to exert undue influence despite having lost the election."
Referencing this, he spoke about uniting the Muslim community—comments that sparked a heated controversy. The MLA also asserted that he was undeterred by the prospect of any legal cases being filed against him.
It did not end at Rejinagar; Humayun Kabir subsequently issued a strong warning to a local police officer during another meeting in Shaktipur. Citing the pre-election arrest of his nephew, he claimed he had the power to march to the police station with thousands of people and drag the officer out. Against this backdrop, the police have summoned him in connection with two cases.
Read more