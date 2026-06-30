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Police Reach Humayun Kabir's Home Within 24 Hours Of Suvendu Vowing Him Teach Him A Lesson Over Remarks

Berhampore: Within 24 hours after Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari promised to teach Naoda MLA Humayun Kabir a lesson, the police visited the house of the leader, summoning him in two different cases on two successive days.

The three close associates of the legislator have also been arrested due to the controversies caused by his recent statements. The incident happened in the aftermath of a strong political showdown, which was the result of alleged controversial statements made by Kabir at recent public gatherings in Rejinagar and Shaktipur.

Recently, speaking in his characteristic style at two meetings in Rejinagar, Humayun made several comments regarding the Bengal Chief Minister. Warning of strict action, Suvendu retorted, "Enough is enough."

He further stated that the organisers of the events where Humayun made these remarks would not be spared either. Accordingly, one of the organisers was arrested from Berhampore on Monday night, and two others were arrested on Tuesday.

Police teams from the Shaktipur and Rejinagar stations visited Humayun's home. The MLA has been summoned to appear at Shaktipur police station on July 3 and at Rejinagar police station on July 4 for a separate case.

Regarding this, Humayun said, "Even if we die, we will not compromise and tolerate injustice. However, I am withdrawing the statement I made about taking to the field with Muslims. I will answer whatever the police wish to know."

Humayun was not at home when the police arrived. They waited for a long time before someone from the MLA's house finally accepted the notice.