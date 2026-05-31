ETV Bharat / state

Police Raid Trinamool MLA Madan Mitra's Kamarhati Residence

Kamarhati: The police on Sunday conducted an unprecedented raid at the residence of Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Madan Mitra in Kamarhati under the North 24 Paraganas district of West Bengal.

The operation was led by DCP (South) Dyutiman Bhattacharya of the Barrackpore Police Commissionerate. As Mitra was not present, investigating officers had to break down the door to gain entry. They conducted an intensive search for nearly an hour and seized some documents before leaving the premises.

Sources said the controversial property is widely known to locals as 'Uday Villa', where Mitra has a private office. The police raid was based on a specific complaint that the land falls under the jurisdiction of a Central government agency, and the building was constructed without any valid legal authorisation.

Neighbours claim that Mitra would frequently visit this Kamarhati residence to spend time and occasionally stay overnight. However, it remains unclear whether Mitra himself is the legal owner of the property. To ascertain this fact, the police are scrutinising various documents about the land's ownership.