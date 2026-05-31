Police Raid Trinamool MLA Madan Mitra's Kamarhati Residence
It was based on a complaint that the land belongs to a Central agency and the structure was set up without any valid legal authorisation.
Published : May 31, 2026 at 7:49 PM IST
Kamarhati: The police on Sunday conducted an unprecedented raid at the residence of Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Madan Mitra in Kamarhati under the North 24 Paraganas district of West Bengal.
The operation was led by DCP (South) Dyutiman Bhattacharya of the Barrackpore Police Commissionerate. As Mitra was not present, investigating officers had to break down the door to gain entry. They conducted an intensive search for nearly an hour and seized some documents before leaving the premises.
Sources said the controversial property is widely known to locals as 'Uday Villa', where Mitra has a private office. The police raid was based on a specific complaint that the land falls under the jurisdiction of a Central government agency, and the building was constructed without any valid legal authorisation.
Neighbours claim that Mitra would frequently visit this Kamarhati residence to spend time and occasionally stay overnight. However, it remains unclear whether Mitra himself is the legal owner of the property. To ascertain this fact, the police are scrutinising various documents about the land's ownership.
Party insiders and close associates said Mitra is currently at his South Kolkata residence for a legislative party meeting in the afternoon at the residence of party supremo Mamata Banerjee in Kalighat.
Since the change of government in the state, police and civic body officials have begun a crackdown on illegal constructions in and around the city that had mushroomed during the Trinamool Congress government's tenure.
Most of these illegal constructions were allegedly built with the support of Trinamool Congress leaders and promoters or real estate developers under the patronage of influential party leaders. In several areas, bulldozer drives have been carried out to demolish such illegal constructions.
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