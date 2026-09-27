ETV Bharat / state

Police Raid Residence Of Ex-SGPC Member Amarjit Chawla In Ludhiana In Foreign National Rape Case

Ludhiana: The police are tightening the noose around former SGPC member Amarjit Chawla, who is facing allegations of raping a foreign national, and raided his residence on Sunday in Ludhiana.

The Sri Anandpur Sahib police conducted the raid at Chawla's residence in Ludhiana in connection with FIR No 149, registered on August 21.

During the raid, the police questioned Chawla's family members for nearly two hours. The former SGPC member has been on the run after he was named in a case involving allegations of rape.

A woman from Bahrain who was staying in Sri Anandpur Sahib after she had come to India on a religious pilgrimage has alleged that she was raped by Chawla.

Senior police officers refused to comment on the outcome of the investigation and stated that the matter is sub judice. Officials said that they questioned the family members to determine whether they were involved in the case.