ETV Bharat / state

Police Raid Khaja-Making Units Near Puri Srimandir; Fines Imposed On Traders Operating Without Food License

Puri: A joint squad led by the Puri DSP on Tuesday launched surprise raids on "unhygienic" khaja -making units in the vicinity of Shree Jagannath temple and other places in the pilgrim city, and imposed fine on defaulting traders who have been operating without necessary trade and food licenses.

During the raid, it was found that khaja was being prepared in extremely unhygienic conditions at several production units. Police have seized stale sugar syrup ( sira ), as well as low-quality ghee and oil.

Tuesday morning, a team of food safety department and police, led by city DSP Rashmi Ranjan Mohapatra, conducting raids on khaja shops in Puri, specifically targeting a unit near Kakudi Khai chhak close to Srimandir.

Officials found that khaja (a traditional Indian sweet pastry) was being prepared in highly unhygienic conditions using low-quality ghee and oil. All the substandard items were subsequently seized by police.

Officials are now verifying whether all the khaja vendors possess the required trade and food licenses.

On the enforcement drive against the khaja-making units, Designated Officer of Food Safety Department, Tapaswini Behera told IANS, "Puri is a tourist place. Not only from Odisha, but devotees from different parts of India, and many tourists from across states come here for Jagannath darshan. Puri khaja is very famous, and everyone considers it a type of Puri prasad. Raids were carried out after information that people are making it under unhygienic and unclean conditions."

"All actions are being initiated as per Food Safety Act. No chemicals are being used. They (traders) are simply operating without a food license, and the places where they are preparing it are very unhygienic and unclean. They do not maintain cleanliness, and that is why our enforcement is continuing. Right now, we are simultaneously inspecting four khaja-making units. More than one quintal of substandard items will be destroyed," Behera added.

During similar raids two weeks ago, police had seized four quintals of khaja, while fines were imposed by the Puri Municipal Corporation as the businesses were operating without the necessary trade and food licenses, hoping to avail more profit.

Notably, thousands of devotees and tourists visit Puri every day, purchasing the city's famous sweet khaja, which is sold in large quantities.

After complaints were lodged with the police, raids are being conducted on various khaja shops and godowns under the directive of Puri SP Prateek Singh. The SP has ordered strict action against those who are involved in the illegal khaja trade.

Puri City DSP Rashmi Ranjan Mohapatra said, "Complaints were received regarding the production and sale of substandard khaja to devotees and tourists; hence, raids were carried out on the warehouses where the product is manufactured. It has come to light that many traders are illegally selling khaja without the required trade and food licenses."

"We also found out that this khaja is being prepared in highly unhygienic conditions using low-quality ghee and oil. We have seized everything. Action, including the imposition of fines, will be taken against traders selling these khaja without trade and food licenses," the official added.