Jharkhand BJP Leader's Nephew Beaten To Death In Ranchi; One Arrested, Several Suspects Detained
BJP leader Kamlesh Ram alleged that the murder was linked to a land dispute and claimed molestation allegation was being used to justify the attack.
Published : June 4, 2026 at 1:59 PM IST
Ranchi: Jharkhand Police have registered a case against more than a dozen people and detained several suspects after a youth was allegedly lynched by a mob in Jharkhand's Ranchi district, officials said on Thursday.
The victim has been identified as Rohit, nephew of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kamlesh Ram, police said.
The incident occurred in Ratu area of Ranchi on Wednesday, when Rohit was allegedly beaten up by a group of people after he was accused of molesting a woman.
According to local residents, a woman from the area accused Rohit of behaving inappropriately with her. Following the allegation, members of the woman's family and others allegedly caught hold of Rohit and assaulted him brutally. During the incident, someone alerted the police control room through Dial 112. Police personnel rushed to the spot and shifted Rohit to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.
Ratu police station in-charge Adikant Mahto said, "A young man named Rohit died due to mob lynching. An FIR has been registered in connection with the incident and action has been initiated. Some people have been detained and one person has been arrested so far."
Police said a thorough investigation is underway and more people are likely to be arrested in this connection.
Meanwhile, the victim's uncle Kamlesh Ram alleged that the murder was linked to a land dispute and claimed molestation allegation was being used to justify the attack. He demanded a fair investigation into the case and immediate arrest of all those involved in the assault.
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