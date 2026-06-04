ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand BJP Leader's Nephew Beaten To Death In Ranchi; One Arrested, Several Suspects Detained

Rohit being taken to hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. ( ETV Bharat )

Ranchi: Jharkhand Police have registered a case against more than a dozen people and detained several suspects after a youth was allegedly lynched by a mob in Jharkhand's Ranchi district, officials said on Thursday.

The victim has been identified as Rohit, nephew of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kamlesh Ram, police said.

The incident occurred in Ratu area of Ranchi on Wednesday, when Rohit was allegedly beaten up by a group of people after he was accused of molesting a woman.

According to local residents, a woman from the area accused Rohit of behaving inappropriately with her. Following the allegation, members of the woman's family and others allegedly caught hold of Rohit and assaulted him brutally. During the incident, someone alerted the police control room through Dial 112. Police personnel rushed to the spot and shifted Rohit to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.