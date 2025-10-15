ETV Bharat / state

Police Raid Fertiliser Traders' Late Night Party In Hyderabad; Scores Detained, Foreign Liquor Seized

Hyderabad: The Special Operations Team (SOT) police detained several people and seized foreign liquor during a raid at a late-night party on Tuesday organized by fertilizer traders at a resort on the outskirts of Hyderabad, officials said.

According to police, the event was organized on Tuesday night at K. Chandra Reddy Resort in Maheshwaram mandal. The party was reportedly hosted by Rockstar Fertilizers owner Saida Reddy and Veda Agri Fertilizers dealer Tirupati Reddy. The invitation was extended to members of the Fertilizer Owners’ Association, and nearly 56 fertilizer traders attended the gathering. Police said around 20 young women were also brought in to perform dances at the event.

Acting on a credible tip-off, a team from the Special Operations Team (SOT) of Maheshwaram went to the resort in plain clothes to verify the information. The officers reportedly stayed on the premises for some time, observed the proceedings, and later conducted a detailed inspection. During the check, the police discovered foreign liquor bottles and evidence of alcohol consumption in violation of the Excise Act.