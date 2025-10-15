Police Raid Fertiliser Traders' Late Night Party In Hyderabad; Scores Detained, Foreign Liquor Seized
The raid was carried out at K. Chandra Reddy Resort in Maheshwaram mandal following a tip-off to the Special Operations Team.
Published : October 15, 2025 at 12:39 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Special Operations Team (SOT) police detained several people and seized foreign liquor during a raid at a late-night party on Tuesday organized by fertilizer traders at a resort on the outskirts of Hyderabad, officials said.
According to police, the event was organized on Tuesday night at K. Chandra Reddy Resort in Maheshwaram mandal. The party was reportedly hosted by Rockstar Fertilizers owner Saida Reddy and Veda Agri Fertilizers dealer Tirupati Reddy. The invitation was extended to members of the Fertilizer Owners’ Association, and nearly 56 fertilizer traders attended the gathering. Police said around 20 young women were also brought in to perform dances at the event.
Acting on a credible tip-off, a team from the Special Operations Team (SOT) of Maheshwaram went to the resort in plain clothes to verify the information. The officers reportedly stayed on the premises for some time, observed the proceedings, and later conducted a detailed inspection. During the check, the police discovered foreign liquor bottles and evidence of alcohol consumption in violation of the Excise Act.
Following the inspection, all 76 participants, including the organizers, were detained and questioned. The police registered cases against the organizers and resort management for conducting the event without the necessary permissions and for facilitating the consumption of liquor.
Officials said that further investigation is underway to determine whether the event involved any additional illegal activities. The police have also warned resort owners and business associations against conducting such unlicensed gatherings in the future.
The Maheshwaram police stated that strict action would be taken against anyone found violating public order or misusing business associations’ names for personal entertainment events.
