Police Probe Dowry Harassment After Mother, Son Die By Suicide In Jodhpur
As another son battles for life in hospital, police register FIR with suicide note blaming dowry harassment, reports Manoj Verma.
Published : July 30, 2026 at 8:38 PM IST
Jodhpur: A woman allegedly driven to despair by years of dowry harassment and domestic violence died after attempting suicide with her two sons in Rajasthan's Jodhpur district.
Police have registered an FIR after the shocking incident in the Pipar police station area of the district. The woman allegedly took her life by suicide following 21 years of marriage. Indradevi, and her eldest son, 18-year-old Parvat, have died, while the younger son, 16-year-old Chetan, is battling for his life at MDM Hospital in Jodhpur.
The police have registered a case based on a complaint filed by the deceased woman's brother, Shyamlal Mali. According to the complaint, the deceased left behind a note blaming her death for dowry harassment.
Pipar Station House Officer (SHO) Sitaram Khoja said that the family has performed the last rites of Indradevi, but the body of the son has not yet been claimed. He added that the family has not yet handed over the suicide note to the police.
According to the complaint, Indradevi had informed her brother that she and her two sons were assaulted on July 26. According to the FIR her husband Prakashram, along with Dilip, Laxmanram, Champa Devi, and Javrilal, carried out the attack. The suicide note has stated that her grandfather-in-law Lakshmanram, grandmother-in-law Champali (Champa Devi), neighbour Javrilal, and nephew-in-law Dilip are responsible for her death.
The complaint adds that distressed by the harassment, Indradevi attempted suicide along with her sons on the night of July 26 and had informed her mother that the three of them were going to end their lives.
Subsequently, relatives from her maternal home arrived and took them to a hospital, from where they were referred to MDM Hospital. Indradevi passed away on July 28. Her family has said that they will not claim the body of the eldest son until the accused are arrested.
Just before the suicide, the deceased had penned down their ordeal on paper and took photos of the note on her mobile phone so that the evidence was not be destroyed. She even wrote her iPhone password on the note so that the police could access the device and the investigation was not hampered, officials said.
According to the police FIR, the deceased was married to Prakashram in 2005. Shortly after the wedding, her in-laws began taunting her for bringing insufficient dowry and persistently demanded cash.
Officials said when these demands were not met, verbal abuse, physical assault, and death threats became a daily occurrence for the woman. They added that her natal family made several attempts to reach a settlement through mediation and provided financial assistance in an effort to save the marriage.
Suicide Is Not A Solution
If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm)
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