ETV Bharat / state

Police Probe Dowry Harassment After Mother, Son Die By Suicide In Jodhpur

Jodhpur: A woman allegedly driven to despair by years of dowry harassment and domestic violence died after attempting suicide with her two sons in Rajasthan's Jodhpur district.

Police have registered an FIR after the shocking incident in the Pipar police station area of ​​the district. The woman allegedly took her life by suicide following 21 years of marriage. Indradevi, and her eldest son, 18-year-old Parvat, have died, while the younger son, 16-year-old Chetan, is battling for his life at MDM Hospital in Jodhpur.

The police have registered a case based on a complaint filed by the deceased woman's brother, Shyamlal Mali. According to the complaint, the deceased left behind a note blaming her death for dowry harassment.

Pipar Station House Officer (SHO) Sitaram Khoja said that the family has performed the last rites of Indradevi, but the body of the son has not yet been claimed. He added that the family has not yet handed over the suicide note to the police.

According to the complaint, Indradevi had informed her brother that she and her two sons were assaulted on July 26. According to the FIR her husband Prakashram, along with Dilip, Laxmanram, Champa Devi, and Javrilal, carried out the attack. The suicide note has stated that her grandfather-in-law Lakshmanram, grandmother-in-law Champali (Champa Devi), neighbour Javrilal, and nephew-in-law Dilip are responsible for her death.

The complaint adds that distressed by the harassment, Indradevi attempted suicide along with her sons on the night of July 26 and had informed her mother that the three of them were going to end their lives.