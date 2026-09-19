Delhi Police Head Constable Shoots Wife, Dies By Suicide In Narela
When their children returned, found the house locked and began wailing, neighbours rushed in and realised what had happened by looking in through a window.
Published : September 19, 2026 at 8:25 PM IST
New Delhi: A Delhi Police Head Constable on Saturday committed suicide by hanging, after allegedly murdering his wife in the Narela area of North Delhi, close to the Haryana border. The Head Constable has been identified as Monu, aged around 40.
At the time of the incident, the couple's two children were away from home. Upon their return, they found the house locked from the inside. Hearing the children's wailing, neighbours rushed to the scene. They realised what had happened after they looked inside through a window, and saw the wife's body lying in a pool of blood, while Monu was found hanging from a noose.
The neighbours immediately alerted the police by calling the 112 helpline. Upon receiving the information, Narela police arrived at the scene and began an investigation. Given the gravity of the matter, a forensic team was also summoned to collect vital evidence from the site. The police took possession of both bodies and initiated the process of sending them for post-mortem examinations.
DCP Shobhit D Saxena said that both bodies have been sent for post-mortem examinations, and the motive behind the murder is being investigated. The exact cause will only become clear after the post-mortem report is received; the investigation is currently ongoing.
Preliminary investigations suggest that Monu allegedly committed suicide after killing his wife. However, the underlying reason for this gruesome incident has not yet been revealed. The police are questioning family members and neighbours, and are examining the evidence collected from the scene. A clear picture regarding the circumstances of the murder and suicide will emerge only after the police investigation is concluded.
Suicide Is Not A Solution
If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).
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