ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Police Head Constable Shoots Wife, Dies By Suicide In Narela

New Delhi: A Delhi Police Head Constable on Saturday committed suicide by hanging, after allegedly murdering his wife in the Narela area of ​​North Delhi, close to the Haryana border. The Head Constable has been identified as Monu, aged around 40.

At the time of the incident, the couple's two children were away from home. Upon their return, they found the house locked from the inside. Hearing the children's wailing, neighbours rushed to the scene. They realised what had happened after they looked inside through a window, and saw the wife's body lying in a pool of blood, while Monu was found hanging from a noose.

The neighbours immediately alerted the police by calling the 112 helpline. Upon receiving the information, Narela police arrived at the scene and began an investigation. Given the gravity of the matter, a forensic team was also summoned to collect vital evidence from the site. The police took possession of both bodies and initiated the process of sending them for post-mortem examinations.

DCP Shobhit D Saxena said that both bodies have been sent for post-mortem examinations, and the motive behind the murder is being investigated. The exact cause will only become clear after the post-mortem report is received; the investigation is currently ongoing.