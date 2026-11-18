ETV Bharat / state

Telangana: Police Oppose Anticipatory Bail To Dr Padmaja In Alleged Human Egg Trafficking Case

Hyderabad: The Telangana Police on Tuesday opposed anticipatory bail for Dr P. Padmaja in an alleged human egg trafficking case, telling the High Court that she had played a key role in the racket.

Justice Nandikonda Narsing Rao heard anticipatory bail petitions filed by Padmaja in connection with cases registered by the Saroornagar and Begumpet police. After the police filed a counter-affidavit detailing their investigation, the court adjourned the hearing to November 19.

According to the police, 15 women from different states were found at a working women’s hostel during inspections last month. They were allegedly brought to Hyderabad and prepared for egg donation.

The police alleged that the prime accused, Durga Prasad, acted as a broker and lured the women to Hyderabad with promises of payments ranging from Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000 per egg.

A case was registered after police seized hormone injections, medicines and medical equipment from Shetty Working Women’s Hostel in Saroornagar. Durga Prasad, one of the six accused named in the case, has been arrested. During interrogation, Durga Prasad allegedly told officials that he had met Dr Padmaja at the Padmaja Fertility Centre in Habsiguda two years ago. He also named Sindhu Saraboju and Chandini as intermediaries between the hospital and him.