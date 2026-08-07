Police Open Fire On Car Evading Security Checkpoint In J-K's Ramban
The vehicle was later intercepted at Dhalwas and the driver was detained for questioning, say police.
Published : August 7, 2026 at 11:59 AM IST
Jammu: Police on Friday opened fire on a car on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH44) at the Chanderkote area of Ramban district after it evaded a police checkpoint despite being signalled to stop.
The vehicle was finally intercepted a few kilometres away at Dhalwas and the driver was detained for questioning by the police.
Police said that at around 3:30 am, one Mahindra Scorpio (bearing registration number JK02AK-1743) jumped the checkpoint even after police personnel signalled the vehicle to stop.
"Police fired a few rounds but the vehicle sped away. It was finally stopped at Dhalwas towards Jammu, and the driver was detained for questioning," a police officer said.
"Police are questioning the driver and it has been learned that he was involved in the smuggling of contraband. Further details will be known after his interrogation is over," he added.
Jammu-Srinagar National Highway is already on high alert due to the Amarnath Yatra . At the time when Yatra vehicles ply on the highway, no other vehicle is allowed due to security reasons. Security has also been further beefed up in the entire union territory in view of the upcoming Independence Day celebrations.
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