ETV Bharat / state

Police Open Fire On Car Evading Security Checkpoint In J-K's Ramban

The vehicle jumped the checkpoint even after police personnel signalled it to stop. ( ETV Bharat )

Jammu: Police on Friday opened fire on a car on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH44) at the Chanderkote area of Ramban district after it evaded a police checkpoint despite being signalled to stop.

The vehicle was finally intercepted a few kilometres away at Dhalwas and the driver was detained for questioning by the police.

Police said that at around 3:30 am, one Mahindra Scorpio (bearing registration number JK02AK-1743) jumped the checkpoint even after police personnel signalled the vehicle to stop.

"Police fired a few rounds but the vehicle sped away. It was finally stopped at Dhalwas towards Jammu, and the driver was detained for questioning," a police officer said.