ETV Bharat / state

Police On High Alert After Email Threatens 26/11 Type Attacks In Hyderabad

Representational image ( ETV Bharat )

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Police is on high alert an email—purportedly from the Lashkar-e-Taiba—threatened to carry out attacks in the city, modeled after the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

The Special Branch has ascertained that the email warns of bomb blasts at the Kacheguda railway station and Hotel Tourist Plaza, claiming that at least 300 people would be killed. In response, senior officials have issued a high alert to all police stations across the city.

The email, sent by unidentified individuals, claims that the attacks will mirror the 26/11 Mumbai incident. The message, sent in the name of Lashkar-e-Taiba, states that the attacks are intended as retaliation for the Indian Army’s killing of terrorist Latif Bhat, and his associates in Jammu and Kashmir. According to an internal police alert, the perpetrators have threatened to take 300 lives. Special Branch Joint Commissioner issued an urgent alert to all Station House Officers (SHOs), Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs), Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs), as well as traffic and task force officials across the city following the threat. Instructions have been issued to tighten security at key locations across the city—including Kacheguda railway station and Tourist Plaza Hotel—as well as at bus stands, other railway stations, hotels, places of worship, and vital establishments.