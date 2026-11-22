Police On High Alert After Email Threatens 26/11 Type Attacks In Hyderabad
The message, sent in name of Lashkar-e-Taiba, states that the attacks are intended as retaliation for the Indian Army’s killing of terrorist, Latif Bhat.
Published : November 22, 2026 at 10:02 PM IST
Hyderabad: Hyderabad Police is on high alert an email—purportedly from the Lashkar-e-Taiba—threatened to carry out attacks in the city, modeled after the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.
The Special Branch has ascertained that the email warns of bomb blasts at the Kacheguda railway station and Hotel Tourist Plaza, claiming that at least 300 people would be killed. In response, senior officials have issued a high alert to all police stations across the city.
The email, sent by unidentified individuals, claims that the attacks will mirror the 26/11 Mumbai incident. The message, sent in the name of Lashkar-e-Taiba, states that the attacks are intended as retaliation for the Indian Army’s killing of terrorist Latif Bhat, and his associates in Jammu and Kashmir. According to an internal police alert, the perpetrators have threatened to take 300 lives.
𝗡𝗼𝘁 𝘁𝗼 𝘁𝗿𝘂𝘀𝘁 𝗼𝗻 𝗿𝘂𝗺𝗼𝘂𝗿𝘀. 𝗛𝘆𝗱𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗯𝗮𝗱 𝗖𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗣𝗼𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗲 𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗲𝗱 𝘀𝗲𝗰𝘂𝗿𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗺𝗲𝗮𝘀𝘂𝗿𝗲𝘀 𝗙𝗼𝗹𝗹𝗼𝘄𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗴𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗺𝗶𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗘𝗺𝗮𝗶𝗹- 𝗖𝗣 𝗛𝘆𝗱𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗯𝗮𝗱 Hyderabad: Following the receipt of a intimidating email regarding possible bomb attacks at certain locations in Hyderabad, Hyderabad City Police have immediately initiated precautionary security measures. Anti-sabotage checks have been conducted at suspected locations, and visible policing has been intensified to ensure public safety and security. The Cyber Crime Police are actively working to identify and trace the perpetrators behind the threatening email. Hyderabad City Police appeal to citizens not to believe or spread rumours and to remain calm. In case of noticing any suspicious person or unattended object, the public is requested to immediately inform the police by dialling 112. Hyderabad Police are available 24×7 and remain fully committed in ensuring the safety and security of every citizen. #DontSpreadRumours #PublicSafety #AntiSabotageChecks #Dial112 #HyderabadCityPolice— Hyderabad City Police (@hydcitypolice) November 22, 2026
Special Branch Joint Commissioner issued an urgent alert to all Station House Officers (SHOs), Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs), Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs), as well as traffic and task force officials across the city following the threat. Instructions have been issued to tighten security at key locations across the city—including Kacheguda railway station and Tourist Plaza Hotel—as well as at bus stands, other railway stations, hotels, places of worship, and vital establishments.
Authorities said special surveillance shall be maintained regarding suspicious individuals, vehicles, and suspicious objects. In addition to intensifying patrols, orders have been issued to conduct extensive checks at vital locations using bomb squads and anti-sabotage teams.
Police personnel have been placed on high alert and instructed to coordinate with other security agencies to continuously monitor the situation. Meanwhile, cybercrime and intelligence officials are investigating the source of the e-mail to determine whether it was sent by a terrorist organization or is the handiwork of miscreants.
Police have urged the public not to panic and requested that anyone who notices suspicious objects or individuals report them immediately by dialing 112.
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